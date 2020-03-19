Outdoor briefs published Thursday, March 19, 2020

To purchase licenses online, go to fwp.mt.gov and click on “License: Buy/Apply.” For more information on FWP’s response to COVID-19, go to http://fwp.mt.gov/covid19.

Montana WILD, visitor centers temporarily closed

In keeping with social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 to protect public health and safety, Montana WILD will be closed to the public until further notice. In addition, fish hatcheries and visitor centers will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16. This includes those at Montana State Parks.

However, FWP’s outdoor recreation areas, including fishing access sites and state parks, will remain open.

Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks takes seriously the health and safety of the public and our employees. Within the next two weeks we will re-assess the closures and determine if they need to be extended.

Hunter, bowhunter ed classes temporarily suspended

Due to health concerns for students and volunteers, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is postponing all hunter and bowhunter education classes that are scheduled through March 30, at which point FWP will reassess the situation.