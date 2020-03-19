Outdoor briefs published Thursday, March 19, 2020

Purchase hunting and fishing licenses online
In accordance with guidelines for social distancing related to COVID-19 and to protect the public as well as staff, Fish, Wildlife & Park strongly encourages hunters and anglers to make licensing purchases online at fwp.mt.gov. For those who need assistance with their purchase, call the FWP licensing center at 406-444-2950 or your regional or area office:
- Region 1 (Kalispell): 752-5501
- Region 2 (Missoula): 542-5500
- Region 3 (Bozeman): 577-7900
- Helena Area Office: 495-3260
- Butte Area Office: 494-1953
- Region 4 (Great Falls): 454-5840
- Lewistown Area Office: 538-4658
- Region 5 (Billings): 247-2940
- Region 6 (Glasgow): 228-3700
- Havre Area Office: 265-6177
- Region 7 (Miles City): 234-0900
- FWP Headquarters (Helena): 444-2535
FWP regional and headquarters offices remain open, but visitors will be required to follow protocol to reduce the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19. These protocols include:
- Entry to the lobby is limited and monitored by an FWP staff member.
- Visitors must wait outside until notified by FWP staff to enter.
- No cash will be accepted, only checks and credit or debit cards.
- The April 1 deadline for deer and elk, the May 1 deadline for moose, sheep, goat and bison, and the June 1 deadline for Elk B, Deer B, and antelope will remain in effect. These deadlines are set in statute.
- Please check with your local FWP office for hours of operation.
To purchase licenses online, go to fwp.mt.gov and click on “License: Buy/Apply.” For more information on FWP’s response to COVID-19, go to http://fwp.mt.gov/covid19.
Montana WILD, visitor centers temporarily closed
In keeping with social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 to protect public health and safety, Montana WILD will be closed to the public until further notice. In addition, fish hatcheries and visitor centers will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16. This includes those at Montana State Parks.
However, FWP’s outdoor recreation areas, including fishing access sites and state parks, will remain open.
Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks takes seriously the health and safety of the public and our employees. Within the next two weeks we will re-assess the closures and determine if they need to be extended.
Hunter, bowhunter ed classes temporarily suspended
Due to health concerns for students and volunteers, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is postponing all hunter and bowhunter education classes that are scheduled through March 30, at which point FWP will reassess the situation.
Because of the potential spread of COVID-19, several schools and other public buildings where hunter education classes are held have been closed to after-hours use.
Over the course of the next two weeks FWP staff in coordination with state officials will assess the risk of the potential spread of COVID-19. Once it is deemed safe, FWP will schedule new classes.
For more information about hunter and bowhunter education classes and schedules, contact your regional FWP office.
Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting postponed
The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting, which was scheduled for March 27, has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19, or coronavirus. The postponement is in response to Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s recommendations on social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus.
FWP will look at options to reschedule the meeting at a later date.