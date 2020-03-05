Outdoor briefs published Thursday, March 5, 2020

Last Chance Audubon Movie Night!

Join the Last Chance Audubon for a ‘Movie Night’ featuring the Animal Planet film: “The Path of the Condor”. This film features the Andes mountain range, incredible landscapes and the Andean condors, regarded as ‘Kings of the Skies’. Experience the life of the condor, the world’s largest flying bird, through the unique perspectives of an ornithologist and a paraglider pilot. The film will show how the condor can glide through the air in the most extreme conditions and how they select which air currents to use for reaching their heights. Follow the paraglider pilot as he learns to improve his own flying and shares what he knows about the Andean condor. Jim and Leslie Smith will introduce the film and share some of their experiences in Northern Patagonia while on two guided expeditions with the ornithologist and guide, Lorenzo Sympson.