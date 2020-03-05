Outdoor briefs published Thursday, March 5, 2020

Last Chance Audubon Movie Night!
Join the Last Chance Audubon for a ‘Movie Night’ featuring the Animal Planet film: “The Path of the Condor”. This film features the Andes mountain range, incredible landscapes and the Andean condors, regarded as ‘Kings of the Skies’. Experience the life of the condor, the world’s largest flying bird, through the unique perspectives of an ornithologist and a paraglider pilot. The film will show how the condor can glide through the air in the most extreme conditions and how they select which air currents to use for reaching their heights. Follow the paraglider pilot as he learns to improve his own flying and shares what he knows about the Andean condor. Jim and Leslie Smith will introduce the film and share some of their experiences in Northern Patagonia while on two guided expeditions with the ornithologist and guide, Lorenzo Sympson.
Although Jim and Leslie did not paraglide, they enjoyed birding with the guidance of Lorenzo in northwestern Patagonia.
- Tues, March 10, 2020, 7:00PM
- Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
- FREE – All Are Welcome
Montana WILD announces March Madness
During March, Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave., programs will focus on more than just raptors. Programs will be offered Mondays and Fridays at 4 p.m. with a different focus each week. These programs are free, great for the whole family and no registration is required.
- March 6: Eagles. Start out the month by learning about these iconic birds and meeting our resident bald eagle.
- March 9 and 13: Scat. Animal scat comes in all shapes and sizes. Come learn how to identify different animals’ scat and even make models of scat that you can bring home. Get ready to get messy!
- March 16 and 20: Reptiles and Amphibians. Some of the most underappreciated species in Montana, reptiles and amphibians, live all around us. Come learn about and meet turtles, snakes and salamanders.
- March 23 and 27: Turkey Vultures. While their taste for dead, rotting animals can make them seem disgusting, turkey vultures are incredibly important to our ecosystems. *The Friday program will feature a LIVE turkey vulture visiting from Zoo Montana in Billings.
- March 30: Marvelous Moose. Lynne Dixon was a naturalist in Glacier National Park for 23 years. She will be here to teach us all about marvelous Moose in Montana. *No programs on Friday, April 3.
For more information or to register, contact Montana WILD at 406-444-9944.
Successful Smith River permit applicants notified by email
Beginning this year, successful Smith River applicants will no longer receive their permit and floater information packet via the United States Postal Service. Instead, successful applicants will be notified via email shortly after the lottery drawing, which was conducted on March 2. Links within the email will allow permit holders to download and print their float permit, as well as access vital and detailed information regarding their upcoming Smith River float. Lottery results will also be available online at stateparks.mt.gov.
For applicants who were unsuccessful in the regular permit drawing, Smith River Super Permit chances are available through March 12 for $5 each. One Super Permit winner will be allowed to launch on any date of their choosing. Chances may be purchased online at stateparks.mt.gov or at any Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks regional office. The drawing will be held on March 16.
BLM to conduct prescribed burn near Townsend
This spring, the Bureau of Land Management’s Butte Field Office will conduct prescribed burns on just over 400 acres in the Iron Mask area west of Townsend.
The project is designed to improve wildlife habitat in a grassland area where heavy conifer encroachment is occurring.
Exact timing of the prescribed burn is contingent on snow cover and fuel conditions, but BLM managers hope to begin in early March. The burn window will close sometime in the following six weeks.
The prescribed burns will be implemented and closely monitored by fire managers and firefighters from the BLM, the Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
For more information, contact the Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.
USDA awards funding for Castle Mountains project
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest has been awarded $250,000 in funding for the Castle Mountains Restoration Project located east of White Sulphur Springs.
The project is located on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District and encompasses more than 200,000 acres in Meagher County in central Montana. The area has experienced high tree mortality from mountain pine beetles, which has resulted in direct hazards to the public and infrastructure, including the delivery systems for the municipal water supply of White Sulphur Springs.
Proposed treatments include removal of the excessive fuel load, restoration of native grasslands by removing encroaching conifers, hazard tree removal, non-native invasive plant treatments, and road and bridge maintenance. Species benefiting from these restoration treatments include westslope cutthroat trout, lynx, and, snowshoe hare.
DEQ to Hold Public Meetings on Smith River Algae Study
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality will hold public meetings on March 18 and 19in Helena and White Sulphur Springs. DEQ scientists will share their findings from an ongoing study of nuisance algae growth in the Smith River. The Smith River is located in central Montana in Meagher and Cascade counties and is a popular recreation spot, requiring a permit to float the river.
In 2015, DEQ and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks began receiving numerous reports of excessive algae growth interfering with recreational activities along the popular river. After initial observation by the agencies during the 2016 and 2017 field seasons, DEQ launched an intensive Smith River Nuisance Algae Study in 2018.
In the study’s first two seasons, DEQ sampled at multiple locations on the main stem of the Smith and in multiple tributaries. Scientists are considering a variety of potential causes for the proliferation of Cladophora, a type of stringy green algae native to Montana. Changing air and water temperatures, levels of nutrients that promote algae growth, pH levels and water hardness are among the variables being studied.
DEQ will release new information on phosphorus studies and findings related to changes in water temperature. The upcoming meetings are an opportunity for the public to learn about the study’s current findings and what’s planned for the ongoing study during the 2020 field season. Meeting dates and times are as follows:
Helena
- When: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: DEQ Metcalf Building, 1520 E. 6th Ave., Room 111
White Sulphur Springs
- When: Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: All Seasons Inn and Suites, 808 3rd Ave SW
For more information on the meetings, or to make special needs accommodations, contact Moira Davin at (406) 444-6360 or by email at: Moira.Davin@mt.gov