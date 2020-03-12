Outdoor briefs published Thursday, March 12, 2020

The hike is $4 a person and there are 20 spots available. Call First Peoples Buffalo Jump at 406-866-2217 to reserve your spot on this hike.

The hikes are weather dependent and may be canceled due to ice or snow. Currently, First Peoples Buffalo Jump is operating in winter hours, which is Oct. 1 through March 31, Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission to the park for Montana residents is free. Non-residents pay $8 per vehicle.

For more information, call the park visitor center at 406-287-3541.

Volunteers sought Earth Day trail repair event at park

Montana State Parks invites the public to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by participating in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s largest volunteer event of the year. The annual trails repair and weed management event at Montana’s very first state park will take place on Saturday, April 11, at 9 a.m.

Volunteers and staff will be repairing the park’s damaged and winter-worn trails as well as removing invasive weeds to keep the park healthy and easy to use. You don’t need any experience, and tools will be provided. Bring gloves, sturdy shoes, a water bottle and clothing for outdoor work.