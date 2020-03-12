Outdoor briefs published Thursday, March 12, 2020

Community invited to open house
The community is invited to an informal open house to be held March 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Helena Ranger District Office located at 2880 Skyway Drive.
Forest Service staff will share information about ongoing vegetation projects and the work planned on the Helena Ranger District for this upcoming field season through Fall 2020.
Information will be provided on timber sale activities and operations, the Middleman project, Brooklyn Bridge Good Neighbor Authority project, planned prescribed burn projects, trails activities, watershed/riparian projects, food storage order, planned noxious weed treatment and more.
For more information about the open house, contact the Helena Ranger District at 406-449-5201.
To learn more about the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf.
Rewards increase for information on poaching cases
Donors have increased the monetary rewards offered for information on two separate cases involving wildlife that were killed illegally in southwest Montana.
Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are investigating three elk and nine pronghorn that were shot from a road and abandoned on two different properties about 17 miles south of Livingston.
The wildlife were killed on or around Feb. 13.
FWP is offering up to $1,000 in this case. An anonymous donor has increased that reward by $5,000. The maximum reward offered for information leading to a conviction in this case is $6,000.
In an unrelated case, wardens are also investigating several trumpeter swans that were shot and killed on Central Park Pond along Heeb Road, southeast of Manhattan. Investigators believe the birds were shot on or around Feb. 19.
FWP is offering up to $1,000 in this case. The Sacajawea Audubon Society has increased that reward by $1,000. The maximum reward offered for information leading to a conviction in this case is $2,000.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call Montana’s poaching hotline, 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Informants can remain anonymous.
Season's final guided rock art hike planned
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host its final guided rock art hike of the season from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 21. This guided hike is an opportunity to learn about two distinctive methods for producing rock art, the differences between Pictographs and Petroglyphs, and how symbols are used in interpreting a people or an era.
State park staff will guide attendees on a hike that is off trail and moderate to strenuous along the cliffs at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing and footwear as weather conditions can change quickly.
The hike is $4 a person and there are 20 spots available. Call First Peoples Buffalo Jump at 406-866-2217 to reserve your spot on this hike.
The hikes are weather dependent and may be canceled due to ice or snow. Currently, First Peoples Buffalo Jump is operating in winter hours, which is Oct. 1 through March 31, Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission to the park for Montana residents is free. Non-residents pay $8 per vehicle.
For more information, call the park visitor center at 406-287-3541.
Volunteers sought Earth Day trail repair event at park
Montana State Parks invites the public to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by participating in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s largest volunteer event of the year. The annual trails repair and weed management event at Montana’s very first state park will take place on Saturday, April 11, at 9 a.m.
Volunteers and staff will be repairing the park’s damaged and winter-worn trails as well as removing invasive weeds to keep the park healthy and easy to use. You don’t need any experience, and tools will be provided. Bring gloves, sturdy shoes, a water bottle and clothing for outdoor work.
If you have any tools for moving dirt or removing weeds, it is also recommended that you bring them. All trail work will be on foot. We will meet at the group use pavilion in the campground area at 9 a.m. All volunteers will receive a free lunch as well as two vouchers to redeem later for a free tour of the caverns.
After the event, feel free to bring your mountain bike and give the newly revitalized trails a spin. Over 1 billion people worldwide will participate in Earth Day activities this year, so let the park know if you want to join in. RSVP today.
For more information or to RSVP, please contact Emily Dickerson at emily.dickerson@mt.gov.
FWP proposes amendments to hunting license replacement rules
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is looking to change the administrative rules governing license replacements for hunters and will hold a hearing on the changes March 23 in Helena.
The proposed rule changes will make it more convenient for customers to replace their hunting licenses and permits during this time of transition to regular paper for licenses and permits. The department has seen an increase in need for replacement licenses during this transition.
Currently, license holders can replace a hunting license or permit that is lost, stolen or destroyed by signing an affidavit and submitting the affidavit at an FWP office or license provider and limits the number of replacements to two within a two-year period.
The proposed rule amendments remove the number of reprints allowed and the requirement for customers to sign an affidavit to receive a replacement license or permit.
A hearing on the proposed rule changes will be held March 23 at 6 p.m., at its Helena headquarters building, 1420 E. 6th Ave.
The language of the proposed rule amendments can be found on FWP’s website at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/pn_0302.html.
In addition, public comment can be submitted in writing to FWP, Attention Licensing, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701 or emailed to FWPLicensingRules@mt.gov. The deadline for public comment is March 27.