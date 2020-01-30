Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Volunteers in the program must meet certain requirements. They must have experience in the use of firearms or archery equipment, possess a valid Montana driver’s license or ID card, pass a background investigation and criminal records check, have experience in or be comfortable with public speaking or teaching, and be eligible under state and federal law to handle and possess firearms and ammunition.

Once an application is submitted and those requirements are met, applicants will receive training on teaching, course curriculum, and program policies and procedures. Experienced instructors help mentor volunteers who are new to the program.

For more information or to apply, visit fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter/instructors or call 406-444-9948.

Coast Guard to offer boating safety class

A boating safety course sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave. The cost for the class is $10 per person. Be sure to bring your own lunch.

This in-depth class will give boaters the knowledge needed to obtain a boat license or safety certification that is required in many states.