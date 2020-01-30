Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Trap-release workshop upcoming
Footloose Montana will present a trap-release workshop from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Montana Wild Outdoor Education Center, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
Trapping season is at its peak. What will you do if your best friend steps in a trap? Traps are hidden and baited. Traps are indiscriminate. Traps can be almost anywhere.
Topics at the presentation include:
- What to look for to avoid traps
- First aid
- Hands-on practice releasing traps
- What to carry with you to save your pet
This event is free and open to the public.
Volunteer instructors sought for hunter, bowhunter education
Montana’s hunting legacy depends on active, skilled and ethical hunters who pass on their traditions to new generations.
This happens in hundreds of classrooms across Montana each year through the state’s Hunter and Bowhunter Education program. Instructors in the program volunteer their time and talents to give new hunters baseline instruction on safety, ethics, procedure and other components of successful hunting.
Montana needs more volunteer instructors — especially women instructors — who are willing to perpetuate these opportunities for new hunters.
Volunteers in the program must meet certain requirements. They must have experience in the use of firearms or archery equipment, possess a valid Montana driver’s license or ID card, pass a background investigation and criminal records check, have experience in or be comfortable with public speaking or teaching, and be eligible under state and federal law to handle and possess firearms and ammunition.
Once an application is submitted and those requirements are met, applicants will receive training on teaching, course curriculum, and program policies and procedures. Experienced instructors help mentor volunteers who are new to the program.
For more information or to apply, visit fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter/instructors or call 406-444-9948.
Coast Guard to offer boating safety class
A boating safety course sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave. The cost for the class is $10 per person. Be sure to bring your own lunch.
This in-depth class will give boaters the knowledge needed to obtain a boat license or safety certification that is required in many states.
In Montana, youth ages 13 and 14 who hope to operate a motorboat, jet-ski or other personal watercraft this summer must have a valid motorboat operator's certificate. Without a certificate, youth must be accompanied by someone 18 years of age or older.
Many insurance companies offer discounts on boat insurance to boater owners who successfully complete a boating education course.
To register for the course, go to www.cgaux-helena.org, Facebook: @cgauxhelena, or contact Dave Hansen at 406-459-2957.
Access tax credit program deadline approaching
Landowners have until March 16 to submit applications to Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks for enrollment in the Unlocking Public Lands Program to be eligible for up to $3,000 in tax credits.
The Unlocking Public Lands program is designed to provide recreational public access to state (Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) or federal (Bureau of Land Management or United States Forest Service) land where no legal public access currently exists.
In exchange for access across the private lands, landowners will receive a tax credit in the amount of $750 per agreement and up to a maximum of $3,000 tax credit per year. Landowners decide how the public may cross their private property and may limit access to foot traffic only.
More information about the program, including enrollment criteria and the application form, can be found at fwp.mt.gov/hunting/hunterAccess/unlockingPublicLands/.