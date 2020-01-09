National ice fishing tourney, workshops this weekend
West Yellowstone will host a North American Ice Fishing Circuit National Qualifier from Jan. 10-12. The qualifier – an ice fishing tournament – takes place on Sunday and is open to any two-person team. Teams range from locals to national level professionals to teams just wanting to learn more about ice fishing. Teams can register up to 6 p.m. at the Saturday night reception and rules meeting.
The tournament is located on Hebgen Lake just outside of West Yellowstone. Kirkwood Marina is the location for the tournament starting point and Kid’s Ice Fishing Camp.
Throughout the two days preceding the tournament, there are many educational opportunities. These activities are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.westyellowstonemticefishing.com. To enter an NAIFC qualifier please go to www.naifc.com. For information on lodging and other winter activities, go to www.DestinationYellowstone.com or contact the West Yellowstone Visitor Center at 406-646-7701.
State Parks & Recreation Board to hold meeting
Montana State Parks announced that the Montana State Parks & Recreation Board will hold a meeting via teleconference at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. The meeting will be held at the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Headquarters in Helena, at 1420 E. 6th Ave.
The board will take action and hear public comment on future meeting dates for Montana State Parks & Recreation Board as well as the Bonner Development Group Donation Agreement for Milltown State Park.
The meeting is open to the public and public comment for items not on the agenda will also be heard. A live audio stream of the meeting will be available online at: stateparks.mt.gov. Live audio will be available at all FWP regional office locations.
To view the Montana State Parks & Recreation Board Agenda or for more information about agenda items, visit stateparks.mt.gov/about-us/parksBoard.html.
Comments sought on AIS rules for Canyon Ferry Reservoir
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on delisting Canyon Ferry Reservoir as an invasive species management area. Following three years of no invasive mussel detection, regional guidelines allow for the delisting of a suspect waterbody and the removal of the mandatory exit inspection requirements.
A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Headquarters, 1420 E. 6th Ave. to consider the proposed amendment.
For information or to comment on the proposal. go to the FWP webpage fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/pn_0297.html, or email Thomas.Woolf@mt.gov.
All comments must be received on or before Jan. 24.
Community pond grant money available
Groups or individuals interested in constructing or improving a community fishing pond have until Feb. 1 to apply for a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Community Pond Program grant. The objective of the Community Pond Program is to enhance public fishing opportunities in or near Montana communities by providing funding that may be used to construct or improve a public fishing pond.
Applicants must provide at least 30 percent of the total project cost, which can include contributions such as heavy equipment time, construction materials, labor, engineering services, and more. Anyone wishing to sponsor a project may apply.
Additional information, including a grant application form, is available on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov, then clicking on "Community Pond Program."
Applications, which are accepted each year, must be received on or before Feb. 1. Applicants are required to contact their local FWP fisheries biologist to obtain project support. For more information, contact Michelle McGree, FWP program officer, at 406-444-2432 or mmcgree@mt.gov.
Glacier National Park announces fee-free days
Glacier National Park will waive its entrance fee on five days in 2020.
The five entrance fee-free days for 2020 will be:
- Jan. 20 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- April 18 - First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day
- Aug. 25 - National Park Service Birthday
- Sept. 26 - National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11 - Veterans Day
Glacier National Park normally charges $35 per vehicle in the summer, and $25 per vehicle in the winter. A full fee schedule for motorcycles, bicyclists, and pedestrians can be found at www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/fees.htm. The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping or special tours.
Information about summer and winter ranger-led activities can be found at nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/ranger-led-activities.htm.
Comments sought on Flathead Basin inspection rule
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on making the mandatory inspection before launch rule for the Flathead Basin permanent. The rule is scheduled to expire on March 31. Removing the expiration date will allow the rule to continue indefinitely.
The rule requires vessels and equipment traveling into the Flathead Basin that have been used on waters outside of the Flathead Basin to be inspected prior to launching within the Flathead Basin. The rule has been very successful and is supported by Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and other local stakeholders.
For more information and to comment on the proposal, go to the FWP webpage http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/pn_0296.html , or email Thomas.Woolf@mt.gov.
All comments must be received on or before Jan. 24.
