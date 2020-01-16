Forest Service offices closed Jan. 20
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Firewood permits and forest visitor maps can be purchased at a variety of community vendors in addition to Forest Service offices. Many of these vendors are open when Forest Service offices are closed for weekends or in observance of federal holidays. Permits and/or maps can be purchased at the following locations during their regular hours of operation:
- Augusta: Allen’s Manix Store
- Elliston: Elliston Store*
- Helena: South’s Country Store*, Rock Hand Hardware*, Capital Sports and Western*
- Lincoln: Grizzly Hardware*
- Townsend: Townsend Hardware
- White Sulphur Springs: Meagher County Sheriff’s Department
*These locations sell forest visitor maps as well as firewood permits.
Location and contact information for Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest offices is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/hlcnf/about-forest/offices.
Public comment extended for hunting season proposals
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public input on hunting season proposals for 2020 and 2021 hunting seasons. Proposals are available for review and comment online.
FWP is holding public meetings throughout the state to provide information and take public input on a wide variety of topics, click here for the statewide public meeting schedule. Comments may be submitted online, verbally or in writing at one of the public meetings, emailed to fwpwld@mt.gov, or by mailing to FWP Wildlife, P.O. Box 200701, Helena MT 59620-0701.
All comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 27, 2020. The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission pushed their final adoption meeting back to Feb. 13, 2020, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 6.
Public comment sought on Horsefly Vegetation project
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is accepting public comment on the proposed Horsefly Vegetation project, located on the forest’s Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District within the Miller Gulch and Newlan Creek drainages in the Little Belt Mountains. The comment period officially began Jan. 11 and will last for 30 days.
A public open house meeting will be held Jan. 29 in White Sulphur Springs. The meeting will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Meagher County Training Center, 103 West Crawford St. At the meeting, members of the public are invited to ask Forest Service officials questions about the project proposal and view maps and planning documents.
The proposed Horsefly Vegetation project aims to improve the landscape’s resiliency to insect infestation and disease using timber harvest, replanting trees, wildfire fuels reduction and prescribed fire.
More information, including a copy of the Preliminary Environmental Assessment and information on how to provide public comment, is available on the official project webpage bit.ly/HLC_HorseflyProject. Questions about the project, comment period, or upcoming public meeting may be directed to John Casselli, project team leader john.casselli@usda.gov.
RACs accepting project proposals
The Helena–Lewis and Clark National Forest invites interested parties to submit project proposals for consideration by both the Central Montana and Missouri River Resource Advisory Committees. Each RAC will consider proposals for projects that are on or provide substantial benefits to National Forest System lands. The Missouri River RAC will consider projects in Broadwater, Lewis and Clark, and Teton counties, while the Central Montana RAC will consider projects in Meagher and Judith Basin counties. The deadline to submit project proposals is Feb. 3.
A variety of projects may be considered, including those focused on on–the–ground work related to watersheds, roads, trails, forest health, or weeds. Proposed projects may be considered for recommendations in the next several months or may be carried forward into a future year depending on a number of factors.
Individuals are encouraged to submit their proposals as soon as possible. It is the responsibility of the proponent to coordinate with Forest Service staff and all other partners prior to submitting the proposal to ensure it is comprehensive and complete. Project proposals should be submitted electronically to RAC Coordinator Dave Cunningham at dave.cunningham@usda.gov. For more information, call Cunningham at 406-727-8733.
Project applications, submission guidelines, and instructions are available online at bit.ly/HLC_RAC2020.
FWP seeking applicants to Region 3 Citizens Advisory Committee
Region 3 of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking applicants to fill vacancies in its Citizens Advisory Committee.
The committee meets several times per year and operates in an advisory capacity to help FWP be responsive and effective resource managers within the constraints of the law. Citizen advisors help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts, and they act as FWP ambassadors to various interest groups and geographic communities.
FWP employees benefit from having a deeper understanding of public priorities and expectations with help from citizen advisors, who can function as a trusted sounding board for ideas and initiatives. People who volunteer in this capacity benefit from understanding FWP programs, priorities, administrative processes and limitations in a broader context.
FWP is seeking applicants representing a variety of interests from communities across southwest Montana within Region 3. For more information or to apply, contact FWP at 406-577-7891 or send an email to Morgan.Jacobsen@mt.gov. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.
