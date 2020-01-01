Where do Harlequin Ducks go in the Winter?
Harlequin Ducks are colorful sea ducks that winter on the coast and breed on fast-moving mountain streams, but little is known about the timing and movement between breeding, molting and wintering areas. Join Kristina Smucker who will describe an international Harlequin Duck research project. In 2016 Montana FWP and Glacier National Park joined this project to study habitat use, migration and connectivity of Harlequin Ducks using satellite transmitters and geolocators. This talk will answer questions like: What makes a Harlequin Duck so special? How do you catch a duck? Where do “our” Montana Harlequins spend the winter?
Kristina Smucker is a wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Great Falls, where she works to conserve nongame species, including birds, bats, reptiles, amphibians and small mammals. Prior to that she worked for the Avian Science Center at the University of Montana for 10 years where she directed bird research and monitoring programs. She obtained her MS in Wildlife Biology from the University of Montana and her BA in Biology from Earlham College in Indiana where she took Ornithology and fell in love with birds during spring migration.
Tuesday, January 14 at 7 p.m. at Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave. Event is free and open to the public.
Some Holter Lake camping reservations to go online in new year
Good news for “plugged-in” campers hoping to reserve sites at the Bureau of Land Management’s Holter Lake Campground north of Helena: the Butte Field Office will be taking online bookings for some campsites starting in 2020.
Sites 1-33 at the popular and busy campground will be available via recreation.gov. This group of sites will be known as Loop A in the reservation system. In the past, these sites were booked on a first-come, first-served basis.
Not all camping spots at Holter Lake Campground will be added to recreation.gov, though. Sites 34-42 will remain as “first-come, first-served,” with site 34 being ADA-accessible. Sites 34-52 are in the main parking lot, and they also include the grassy area for tent camping. For individual camping sites, reservations can be made six months in advance once they go live starting Jan. 2.
For more information, contact the Butte Field Office at (406) 533-7600.
Commission to meet Jan. 6 for short agenda, work session
The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 6 to discuss a few items of official business and to hold a work session.
The commission will consider a bull trout harvest closure on Lake Koocanusa and a petition to allow hovercraft on the Bitterroot and Clark Fork Rivers, along with the White Rock Coulee right of way easement and Helena urban deer plan quota ranges.
Beyond this official business, the commission will also hold a work session to discuss elk shoulder seasons.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks headquarters in Helena and live streamed to all regional offices around the state. The public can participate in the official meeting at any of these locations. The work session is open to the public, but no comment will be taken.
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”
FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting. FWP Headquarters is located at 1420 E. 6th Avenue, Helena.
