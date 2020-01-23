Private Land/Public Wildlife Council to meet
The Private Land/Public Wildlife Council will meet Jan. 27, from 1 to 5 p.m., and Jan. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 pm., at the Helena Holiday Inn Express, located at 3170 N. Sanders Street. A time for public comment has been set for 1 p.m. on the Jan. 28.
During the meeting, council members will work to develop new recommendations that may require attention during the 2021 Montana legislative session as well as refine the new public access land agreement program created in the 2019 session through Senate Bill 341. Council members will also hear presentations about elk shoulder seasons, chronic wasting disease and feral swine.
The 10-member council, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting and observe council proceedings. For more information about the PL/PW Council, including the January meeting agenda, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/hunterAccess/plpw/, or, contact Jason Kool, hunting access bureau chief, by phone at 444-2505 or by email at jason.kool@mt.gov.
