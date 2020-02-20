Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Increases Capacity for Wildland Fire Protection and Forest Restoration in Brooklyn Bridge Divide Road -- South Hills area near Helena

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is working in close partnership with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to increase the amount of forest restoration and wildland fire protection accomplished on national forest system lands through the Good Neighbor Authority agreement.

GNA aims to improve conditions for public and firefighter safety in the event of a wildfire, and the Brooklyn Bridge portion of the Tenmile-South Helena project immediately adjacent to the community of Helena is identified as a high priority area for treatment for both agencies due to high wildfire risk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Under the authority of the 2018 Farm Bill, GNA allows the U.S. Forest Service to partner with the state of Montana to achieve forest management objectives and restoration by utilizing state contracts to carry out forest, rangeland, and watershed restoration services on Forest Service lands. GNA adds capacity to the federal agency to increase the amount of work collectively accomplished on federal ground while maintaining program income within Montana to help local communities.