Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Applicants sought for 2020 intern program
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is now in their 29th year of offering college students an opportunity to gain practical experience in their field of study by serving as interns for the agency. Students take what they’ve learned in the classroom into the hands-on experience of the career world. Through this combined learning experience, students are better prepared for the real world of everyday work.
Students usually receive academic credit and a grade while completing practicum requirements through their school.
College students are urged to contact their career placement office immediately for current postings of announcements or visit the FWP website at www.fwp.mt.gov and click on the Doing Business tab. Once you have the employment page up, go to “Internships” to view the various opportunities and other information.
Students should read each announcement carefully before applying so that work projects, application process, contact person, and other valuable information is understood. Most application deadlines are in early March, but some are in late February.
For more information, contact Statewide Intern Coordinator Debbie Cheek at 406-439-8299.
Good Neighbor Authority aids Helena-area forest management
Increases Capacity for Wildland Fire Protection and Forest Restoration in Brooklyn Bridge Divide Road -- South Hills area near Helena
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is working in close partnership with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to increase the amount of forest restoration and wildland fire protection accomplished on national forest system lands through the Good Neighbor Authority agreement.
GNA aims to improve conditions for public and firefighter safety in the event of a wildfire, and the Brooklyn Bridge portion of the Tenmile-South Helena project immediately adjacent to the community of Helena is identified as a high priority area for treatment for both agencies due to high wildfire risk.
Under the authority of the 2018 Farm Bill, GNA allows the U.S. Forest Service to partner with the state of Montana to achieve forest management objectives and restoration by utilizing state contracts to carry out forest, rangeland, and watershed restoration services on Forest Service lands. GNA adds capacity to the federal agency to increase the amount of work collectively accomplished on federal ground while maintaining program income within Montana to help local communities.
Additionally, DNRC will assist the Forest Service with pre-commercial thinning, mechanical and hand fuels treatments, and noxious weed treatments. DNRC plans to further support this project by advertising and awarding a timber sale contract and providing contract administration.
Project implementation is expected to begin early summer 2020.
To learn more about the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf.
Public comment sought on Recreational Trails Program
Montana State Parks is seeking public comment on proposed Recreational Trails Program grant applications for the current grant cycle which closed on Jan. 31. Public comment on the proposed RTP grant applications is open through Monday, March 9 at 5 p.m.
RTP is a federally funded program administered by Montana State Parks, which provides funding for trail and trail related projects across the state. Eligible projects include development and rehabilitation work on urban, rural, and backcountry trails; planning and construction of community trails; snowmobile and cross-country ski trail maintenance and grooming operations; and a variety of trail stewardship and safety education programs.
This year, RTP received 70 grant applications requesting over $3.66 million. Approximately $1.5 million in funding is available this cycle.
A complete list of trails grant applicants under consideration is available online at: stateparks.mt.gov/recreation and click on ‘Recreational Trails Program’. Copies of individual RTP applications are available upon request at 406-444-7642.
Public Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020. To comment online visit stateparks.mt.gov and click on “Public Comment & Notices”. Or send comments by email to FWPRecreationalTrails@mt.gov.
Comments by regular mail should be sent to: Michelle McNamee, Montana State Parks, PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.