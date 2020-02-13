Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

License changes coming for 2020
As the current license year is winding down, hunters and anglers can look for a few immediate changes for the coming year.
The new license year starts on March 1, which means that is the day you can buy your 2020 hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses.
The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.
Hunters should keep a couple of things in mind as they look to the application process for this year.
First, this will be the first year that hunters will be able to apply for all their permits and special licenses at the same time. In the past, those application periods were separate due to the massive amount of work Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks had to do to enter paper applications. This year, all applications will be done online or electronically at an FWP office.
Another change hunters need to be aware of is the switch to regular paper for licenses, permits and carcass tags. In the past, hunters who applied online waited for their carcass tags to come in the mail. Now they’ll be able to print them off at home.
The process is pretty simple: If you’re purchasing a general elk or deer license or perhaps a sportsman license, you can do it online; at the conclusion of your purchase you’ll have one opportunity to print your carcass tags.
If you’re applying for a special license or permit, you will need to have a valid email address. If you’re successful in the drawing, you will receive an email with a link to follow to print your carcass tag one time.
The switch from the old license paper to regular paper will be more convenient for customers, who can complete their license application and purchase immediately in the comfort of their own home. The change to online or digital applications will allow for more accurate and quicker drawings. This year hunters who apply for elk and deer permits will know if they were successful two weeks after the deadline.
Private Land/Public Wildlife Council to meet
The Private Land/Public Wildlife Council will meet on March 2-3 in Helena at the Holiday Inn Express, 3170 N. Sanders St. The council will meet from 1 to 5 p.m. on March 2 and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 3. Public comment will be taken at 4:15 p.m. on March 2 and 1 p.m. on March 3.
During the meeting, council members will work to refine scoring criteria for the new public access land agreement program created in the 2019 Legislative session through Senate Bill 341. Council members will also hear presentations about the elk management plan revision process, the bison Environmental Impact Statement Record of Decision, the One Montana Master Hunter Course, and discuss ways to impact hunter behavior.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting and observe council proceedings. For more information about the PL/PW Council, including the March meeting agenda, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/hunterAccess/plpw/, or contact Jason Kool, hunting access bureau chief, by phone at 444-2505 or by email at jason.kool@mt.gov.
Interim public affairs officer named
he Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest welcomes Aimee Cox as the new acting public affairs officer in Helena, where she will oversee media relations, partnerships, conservation education, and other similar programs while on assignment through May 2020.
Cox started her career with the Forest Service in 1995 as a Rangeland Management trainee on the Fremont-Winema National Forest in Oregon. Since 2001, Cox has worked on the Sierra National Forest in North Fork, California located in the central Sierra Nevada as a Rangeland Management Specialist providing expertise on grazing permit administration and land management planning.
To learn more about the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf.
FWP to host public meeting on mountain lion season
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a public meeting on Thursday, March 5, to discuss mountain lion management and tentative quotas for the 2020-21 mountain lion hunting season in Region 3.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the annex of the United Methodist Church, 124 2nd Ave. East, in Three Forks.
FWP staff, representatives from the Montana State Houndsmen Association and other attendees will discuss proposed changes for lion management units and quotas in Region 3. FWP will use input gathered at the meeting to develop tentative quota recommendations that will be presented to the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission in April for tentative approval. After an additional period for public comment, the proposals are scheduled for final Commission adoption in June.