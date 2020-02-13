Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

License changes coming for 2020

As the current license year is winding down, hunters and anglers can look for a few immediate changes for the coming year.

The new license year starts on March 1, which means that is the day you can buy your 2020 hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses.

The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.

Hunters should keep a couple of things in mind as they look to the application process for this year.

First, this will be the first year that hunters will be able to apply for all their permits and special licenses at the same time. In the past, those application periods were separate due to the massive amount of work Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks had to do to enter paper applications. This year, all applications will be done online or electronically at an FWP office.

Another change hunters need to be aware of is the switch to regular paper for licenses, permits and carcass tags. In the past, hunters who applied online waited for their carcass tags to come in the mail. Now they’ll be able to print them off at home.