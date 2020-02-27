Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Program features bears of Geographic Harbor

Join Bearly Photographers at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave., as they discuss their recent trip to Katmai National Park during the height of the annual salmon run.

With the salmon swimming upstream to spawn and the bears actively fishing to ready themselves for hibernation, it’s the ideal time to study and record coastal bear activity. On the beaches of Geographic Harbor, Bearly Photographers observed and photographed the bears at close range in their natural habitat.

This program is sponsored by the Helena Outdoor Club. All ages are welcome.

Lincoln Trail Plan to increase connectivity

A recent open house hosted by Envision Lincoln provided a way for residents to connect and garner information on current and proposed projects, brainstorm fundraising opportunities and outreach directly with various organizations involved in the community and town of Lincoln.

Karyn Good, community coordinator with the Wilderness Society, presented the Lincoln Trail Plan proposal aimed at increasing connectivity with a safe and inviting network of foot and bike paths through town while improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike.