Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Program features bears of Geographic Harbor
Join Bearly Photographers at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave., as they discuss their recent trip to Katmai National Park during the height of the annual salmon run.
With the salmon swimming upstream to spawn and the bears actively fishing to ready themselves for hibernation, it’s the ideal time to study and record coastal bear activity. On the beaches of Geographic Harbor, Bearly Photographers observed and photographed the bears at close range in their natural habitat.
This program is sponsored by the Helena Outdoor Club. All ages are welcome.
Lincoln Trail Plan to increase connectivity
A recent open house hosted by Envision Lincoln provided a way for residents to connect and garner information on current and proposed projects, brainstorm fundraising opportunities and outreach directly with various organizations involved in the community and town of Lincoln.
Karyn Good, community coordinator with the Wilderness Society, presented the Lincoln Trail Plan proposal aimed at increasing connectivity with a safe and inviting network of foot and bike paths through town while improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
The proposed trail system would connect the outlying Parker Medical Center and the Lincoln Ranger Station, Airport and Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild with key downtown assets including Lincoln K-12 School, parks and other amenities.
A portion of the proposed trail would highlight the Lincoln Ranger Station, with a foot trail winding though the historic and rustic scenery at this Forest Service office while also providing access to the Blackfoot River.
To learn more about the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf.
Comments south on proposed temporary FAS closures
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on proposals that would temporarily close two fishing access sites for road construction.
One proposal would close the Ennis Fishing Access Site, located a half mile south of Ennis on the Madison River, during a seven-day, early-season construction window between April 1 and May 15. Another proposal would close the Mallard’s Rest Fishing Access Site, about 13 miles south of Livingston on the Yellowstone River, for three weeks between May 1 and June 15.
As there are no access alternatives to these sites, and for public safety, a full closure in both sites is required during road construction. FWP will work to notify the public in advance of these closures.
Comments on these proposals can be submitted in several ways: By email: jpape@mt.gov; phone 406-577-7873; or by writing: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Attn: Jay Pape, 1400 S. 19th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59718.
The deadline for comments is April 3.
Trout stocking to begin in Willow Creek Reservoir
Fish, Wildlife and Parks soon will begin stocking catchable rainbow trout in Willow Creek Reservoir west of Augusta on the Rocky Mountain Front.
The reservoir was drained last summer by Greenfield Irrigation District to work on the water body’s outlet structure. That eliminated the reservoir’s popular trout fishery.
To help anglers and the local economy, FWP in mid-March will stock 130 rainbow trout, measuring at least 18 inches in length. Tens of thousands of smaller trout will be stocked through the summer.
The first trout plant in March comes from FWP’s Jocko River Hatchery in Arlee. Other hatcheries helping this year are: Giant Springs in Great Falls with 40,000 4- to 7-inch fish; Big Springs in Lewistown with 20,000 4-inch fish; and Bluewater Springs in Bridger with 20,000 4-inch fish and 500 15-inch trout.
Currently Willow Creek’s is 42 percent full and projections call for 80 percent full by June, Vivian said.