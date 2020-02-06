Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame seeks nominees
Nominations for the 2020 Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame will be accepted through Feb. 29. The Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals, both living and dead, who made significant and lasting contributions to the restoration and conservation of Montana’s wildlife and wild places.
The focus of the awards is not only to recognize Montana’s historical and contemporary conservation leaders, but also to provide public awareness of the stories of these individuals.
Every two years, a diverse group of individuals is inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Nominees do not have to be living nor do they have to be a resident of Montana, as long as they have spent some time in Montana and the impact to Montana was or is significant. Anyone can nominate a deserving person.
The Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame board of directors makes the final selection based on the recommendations provided by a review committee comprised of a cross-section of Montana’s conservation and outdoor community. The inductees are honored during a banquet, which will be held Dec. 5 in Helena.
To learn more and to submit a nomination, visit mtoutdoorhalloffame.org or contact Thomas Baumeister at 406-431-4326.
Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet
The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet Feb. 13 at FWP Headquarters in Helena. The meeting will be streamed live via video to all FWP regional offices. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
Some of the topic the commission will make final decisions on include:
- Extending Deer Hunting Opportunities to Licensed Hunters Ages 10-15
- Regulation Change to Allow the Accompanying Adult to Hunt for Commission Approved Species During the Youth Statewide Two-Day Deer Hunt
- Upper Missouri River Reservoir Advisory Committee (R4)
- Future Fisheries Improvement Program Winter 2020 Funding Cycle
- Ennis FAS Temporary Closure (R3)
- Mallard’s Rest FAS Temporary Closure (R3)
- Coal Creek Conservation Easement (R7)
- 2020/2021 Game Damage/Management Season Quota Authorizations
- 2020/2021 Biennial Quota Ranges
- 2020/2021 Hunting Season Dates
• 2020/2021 Turkey-Upland Game Bird Regulations and Quotas
• 2020/2021 Elk Shoulder Seasons or Alternatives
• 2020/2021 Elk Hunting Seasons and HD Boundaries
• 2020/2021 Deer Hunting Seasons and HD Boundaries
• 2020/2021 Antelope Hunting Seasons and HD Boundaries
• 2020/2021 Moose Hunting Seasons and HD Boundaries
• 2020/2021 Sheep Hunting Seasons and HD Boundaries
• 2020/2021 Goat Hunting Seasons and HD Boundaries
• 2020/2021 Black Bear Hunting Seasons and HD Boundaries
• 2020/2021 Bison Hunting Seasons and HD Boundaries
• 2020/2021 Lion Hunting Seasons and HD Boundaries
The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:
- Madison River Scoping Update, Informational
- Woods Ranch WMA Timber Salvage (R1)
- 2020/2021 Peregrine Take
- 2020-2021 Wolf Hunting Season, HD Boundaries, Quotas
The commission will also look at endorsing the following:
- Marias River FAS Acquisition (R4)
For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”
FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting. The public can also view a live television feed of the meeting at FWP regional offices. FWP Headquarters is located at 1420 E. Sixth Ave.