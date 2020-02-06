Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame seeks nominees

Nominations for the 2020 Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame will be accepted through Feb. 29. The Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals, both living and dead, who made significant and lasting contributions to the restoration and conservation of Montana’s wildlife and wild places.

The focus of the awards is not only to recognize Montana’s historical and contemporary conservation leaders, but also to provide public awareness of the stories of these individuals.

Every two years, a diverse group of individuals is inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Nominees do not have to be living nor do they have to be a resident of Montana, as long as they have spent some time in Montana and the impact to Montana was or is significant. Anyone can nominate a deserving person.

The Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame board of directors makes the final selection based on the recommendations provided by a review committee comprised of a cross-section of Montana’s conservation and outdoor community. The inductees are honored during a banquet, which will be held Dec. 5 in Helena.

To learn more and to submit a nomination, visit mtoutdoorhalloffame.org or contact Thomas Baumeister at 406-431-4326.