Applications open for Upper Missouri River Reservoir Plan Advisory Committee
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting applications for members to serve on an advisory committee for the Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan. The committee will meet one day each spring to evaluate fisheries trends and determine if further management action is needed.
The committee will consist of five members representing a variety of stakeholder groups. Applicants who can represent many stakeholder groups are desirable.
The department will recommend committee members from the pool of applicants. The Fish and Wildlife Commission will make a final decision on committee members at its Feb. 6 meeting.
The application for the advisory committee can be found on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 15. For more information, call 444-2449 or email fwpfsh@mt.gov.
Smith River permit applications available Jan. 2
The 2020 float permit applications for Smith River State Park will be available Thursday, Jan. 2 through Feb. 13. The permit drawing will be held on March 2.
Celebrated for its spectacular scenery, remote location and excellent trout fishing, the Smith River is one of Montana’s most sought-after outdoor recreation experiences. Permits are required to float the 59-mile section of river between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge and are issued each year through a lottery. Parties of up to 15 people can float with one permit. A person applying for a Smith River permit must be a minimum of 12 years of age at the time they submit their permit application. There is no age restriction to participate on a Smith River float trip.
Applicants pay a $10 non-refundable permit application fee. Permit lottery results will be available online at stateparks.mt.gov. Successful applicants will also be notified through the mail. Those who receive a permit will pay the appropriate float fees at Camp Baker prior to launching.
There are three ways to apply:
- Apply online through the Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) Automated Licensing System.
- Download and print the application and instructions. Mail completed application to the address on the form.
- Pick up an application from any FWP office. To find a location near you visit: http://fwp.mt.gov/doingBusiness/contactUs/hqRegions.html
In addition to the permit lottery, the public may purchase as many $5 Super Permit chances as they choose. Montana State Parks issues one Super Permit each year through a separate lottery. The recipient of the Super Permit will be allowed to launch on any date of their choosing for that float season. The opportunity to purchase chances for the Smith River "Super Permit" will be available from Jan. 2 through March 12. The Super Permit drawing will be announced on March 16.
Chances may be purchased online through the Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) Automated Licensing System and at any FWP regional office or license provider. This is a good option for another chance for a float, if you aren't awarded a permit in the regular drawing.
For more information about Smith River State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/smith-river/
FWP Region 3 announces season setting meeting schedule
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has begun its biennial season setting process and is seeking public input on proposed changes to hunting season structures.
Meetings have been scheduled throughout Region 3, where members of the public are invited to attend and provide feedback on the proposals, which would apply for hunting seasons in 2020 and 2021. Meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. for the following dates and locations: Jan. 7 in Helena at Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave., Jan. 14 in Butte at Butte Brewing Co., 465 Galena St., and Jan. 15 in Bozeman at FWP Region 3 Headquarters, 1400 S. 19th Ave.
A complete list of proposed changes can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xpdvC. Comments can be submitted in the following ways:
- Verbally at the season setting meetings listed above
- Online at https://go.usa.gov/xpdvC
- Emailed to fwpwld@mt.gov
- In writing, mailed to FWP Wildlife Division, PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701
All comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020. The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will make final adoptions at its next meeting on Feb. 6, 2020.
Comment period open for fishing contests
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on open water fishing contests proposed for the 2020 season. Participants must comply with state fishing regulations, including daily and possession limits.
Applications for fishing contests may be approved, approved with conditions or denied by the FWP Fisheries Division in Helena. Conditions placed on contests may help to minimize fish mortality, regulate harvest, reduce user conflicts and/or require additional access site maintenance when needed.
Information on the proposed fishing contests can be found on the FWP fishing contest webpage, http://fwp.mt.gov/fishing/whereToFish/contests/, or by calling 406-444-2449. All comments must be received on or before Jan. 18.
To comment online go to http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/fishing/pn_0096.html, by e-mail to fwpfsh@mt.gov or may be mailed to FWP Fisheries Division, Attn: Fishing Contests, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
