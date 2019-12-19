Snowmobilers urged to be aware near timber harvest sites
With snowmobile season officially underway, officials on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are asking visitors to be aware of active timber harvest operations on the forest.
Some roads are being plowed to accommodate log hauling from timber sales, and other roads may be closed for public safety while timber harvest operations are underway. Visitors should take care when operating snowmobiles or other equipment and drive defensively on Forest Service roads, as they are likely to encounter log truck traffic along hauling routes.
Several Forest Service roads on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District were closed recently in the Moose Creek and Daniels Creek areas for public safety during timber harvest operations. These roads, used as snowmobile trails during the winter, are being plowed and used to haul timber from sale units in the area. This closure is in effect weekdays from 12:01 a.m. on Monday through 5 p.m. on Friday, meaning visitors can recreate in the areas impacted by the closure on weekends. Visit bit.ly/HLC_MooseDaniels to read the official closure order.
Roads in the Telegraph/Minnehaha area of the Helena Ranger District are also being plowed to accommodate timber hauling operations on the district. Although snow accumulation on the district is relatively low so far, visitors should be aware of any timber sales in the areas they plan to operate and know that there may be increased vehicle traffic or heavy equipment operation.
Locations and contact information for Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest offices is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/hlcnf/about-forest/offices.
FWP Region 3 announces season setting meeting schedule
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has begun its biennial season setting process and is seeking public input on proposed changes to hunting season structures.
Meetings have been scheduled throughout Region 3, where members of the public are invited to attend and provide feedback on the proposals, which would apply for hunting seasons in 2020 and 2021. Meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. for the following dates and locations:
- Jan. 7: Helena Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
- Jan. 8: Whitehall Whitehall High School, 1 Yellowstone Trail
- Jan. 14: Butte Butte Brewing Company, 465 E. Galena St.
A complete list of proposed changes can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xpdvC. Comments can be submitted in the following ways:
- Verbally at the season setting meetings listed above
- Online at https://go.usa.gov/xpdvC
- Emailed to fwpwld@mt.gov
- In writing, mailed to FWP Wildlife Division, PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701
All comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020. The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will make final adoptions at its next meeting on Feb. 6, 2020.
FWP WHIP council to meet in Jan. 8
The Montana Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program advisory council will meet Jan. 8 at the Wingate Hotel in Helena, 2007 N. Oakes St. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
WHIP was established during the 2017 Legislature to set aside up to $2 million of federal Pittman-Robertson funding for the purpose of wildlife habitat restoration work in the form of noxious weed management. The program focuses on landscape-scale projects involving multiple landowners working together to solve noxious weed issues on priority habitats.
The council will meet to discuss program administration and make funding recommendations to FWP for grant applications submitted in November 2019. A public comment opportunity is scheduled for the afternoon session.
(0) comments
