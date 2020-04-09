Outdoor briefs published Thursday, April 9, 2020

Grizzly council to host 3 video conferences online
The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council will meet through three video conferences that will be live streamed online for the public.
The video conferences will be streamed at fwp.mt.gov/gbac. The council is scheduled to discuss the role of hunting, social tolerance and livestock and agricultural compensation in the upcoming meetings.
Information from past meetings, including presentations and reports shared with the council, is available online. The public is encouraged to provide input to council members online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac.
Meetings will be live streamed at fwp.mt.gov/gbac
- April 9: 9 a.m.-noon: Role of Hunting
- April 17: 9 a.m.-noon: Social Tolerance
- April 24: 1-4 p.m.: Livestock and Agriculture Compensation
The citizen council most recently convened in a condensed format with a video conference in March after a scheduled in-person meeting in Choteau was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Through four separate working groups, council members have established draft documents with the latest document reflecting their emerging ideas along with an initial framework for a draft report of recommendations. The latest version of the working groups’ combined draft documents is available to review online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac under the March meeting notes. Moving forward, a writing team will work to consolidate the working groups’ drafts in preparation for future discussions.
Input sought on potential conservation easement
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public input on a potential proposal to acquire a conservation easement on approximately 7,274 acres of productive timberland near Marion in Flathead County.
The proposed project lands are adjacent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge. Southern Pine Plantations Montana, LLC, recently purchased the lands from Weyerhaeuser Co.
The proposed conservation easement would allow SPP to continue sustainable forest management, preclude development, sustain forestry jobs, protect valuable wildlife habitat and a key migratory corridor, and provide permanent, year-round public access to popular recreation lands. This project would protect the north slope of Dredger Ridge, a favorite walk-in elk hunting area. The property also supports grizzly bears and Canada lynx. The U.S. Forest Service Forest Legacy Program and FWP’s Habitat Montana program would be the funding sources if this proposal proceeds to completion.
Upon completion of the scoping phase, FWP will determine next steps, which could include conducting an environmental analysis with additional opportunity for public input or taking no further action on the proposed project.
The 30-day scoping period began on April 6, 2020. Submit either written or emailed comments by May 5, 2020 to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; Kris Tempel, Habitat Conservation Biologist; 490 N. Meridian Road, Kalispell, MT 59901; or to ktempel@mt.gov. For more information, or to comment online, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!