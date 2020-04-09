Outdoor briefs published Thursday, April 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Grizzly council to host 3 video conferences online

The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council will meet through three video conferences that will be live streamed online for the public.

The video conferences will be streamed at fwp.mt.gov/gbac. The council is scheduled to discuss the role of hunting, social tolerance and livestock and agricultural compensation in the upcoming meetings.

Information from past meetings, including presentations and reports shared with the council, is available online. The public is encouraged to provide input to council members online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac.

April 9: 9 a.m.-noon: Role of Hunting

April 17: 9 a.m.-noon: Social Tolerance

April 24: 1-4 p.m.: Livestock and Agriculture Compensation

The citizen council most recently convened in a condensed format with a video conference in March after a scheduled in-person meeting in Choteau was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.