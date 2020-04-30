Outdoor briefs published Thursday, April 30, 2020

Forest Service has open summer fire positions
The Forest Service Northern Region, R1, is conducting an immediate hiring opportunity, beginning until May 6, 2020, for additional fire positions for the 2020 fire season.
Filling Engine crewmember positions, handcrew positions and general forestry technician and forestry aid positions ranging from entry level GS-3 to supervisory level GS-8.
Approximately 60-80 positions will be filled across the region, including Montana and Idaho (At this time, no R1 positions are vacant in the Dakotas).
Positions will be filled at the GS-0462-03 forestry aid level through GS-0462-08 level and will range in tours of duty from permanent seasonal 13/13 to permanent full time 26/0.
The vacancy announcements for these positions are posted on the U.S. government's official website for employment opportunities at USAJOBS www.usajobs.
Please direct outreach responses directly to the fire management organizations at each forest. Specific information about the position(s) and duty location(s) is available from the forests.
For more information on how to apply please visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/hlcnf/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD729213.
Reminders for Shed Hunters
Shed-antler hunters are reminded to check site-specific regulations and opening dates before venturing afield.
Montana Wildlife Management Areas are closed to public use after hunting season and do not reopen until springtime. Many WMAs open at noon on May 15. It is illegal to enter a state WMA prior to its formal opening day.
Collecting antler sheds or other natural objects is prohibited in Montana State Parks.
It’s critical that dogs be kept on a leash when deer and elk are present and not chase them. The stress of a chase alone can eventually lead to the death of the animal.
Pets can be injured or killed while attempting to take down an animal big or small, and dog owners may be cited for permitting a dog to harass wildlife.
Buck deer and bull elk and moose grow antlers each year, some to magnificent size, which drop off to regrow each spring. Hunting for and collecting these "shed" antlers in spring has become a popular activity.
Many of Montana's WMAs provide security to wintering wildlife during the most vulnerable time of the year. It’s important to remember that WMAs provide vital, protected winter range for deer and elk. And this is the time of year these animals are the most stressed.
To learn more about Montana's WMAs—and to confirm specific opening dates—visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov. Click "Fish & Wildlife" then click "Wildlife Management Areas."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!