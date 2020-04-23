Outdoor briefs published Thursday, April 23, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bears emerge from hibernation

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is home to both black and grizzly bears, and provides important habitat for bears and other wildlife to use throughout the year and it is important to be bear aware and wary with both species.

As bears start to move around more it is important to be prepared, stay alert and carry bear spray. Remember to practice attractant storage both at home and on public lands. It is important to remove trash, animal remains and put away bird feeders, before bears come looking for food sources near human habitation.

Be especially cautious in areas where visibility is low, such as in thick brush or near water sources. Remember bear spray is effective toward other animals such as moose and mountain lions.

Bears generally enter dens from late October through early December. Pregnant females usually enter dens first, followed by females with young, sub-adults, and lastly, adult males. Likewise, males emerge first, usually beginning in March. Males den for 131 days on average, followed by lone females or females with older young. Females with newborn cubs are the last to emerge, usually from mid-April to early May.