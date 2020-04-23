Outdoor briefs published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Bears emerge from hibernation
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is home to both black and grizzly bears, and provides important habitat for bears and other wildlife to use throughout the year and it is important to be bear aware and wary with both species.
As bears start to move around more it is important to be prepared, stay alert and carry bear spray. Remember to practice attractant storage both at home and on public lands. It is important to remove trash, animal remains and put away bird feeders, before bears come looking for food sources near human habitation.
Be especially cautious in areas where visibility is low, such as in thick brush or near water sources. Remember bear spray is effective toward other animals such as moose and mountain lions.
Bears generally enter dens from late October through early December. Pregnant females usually enter dens first, followed by females with young, sub-adults, and lastly, adult males. Likewise, males emerge first, usually beginning in March. Males den for 131 days on average, followed by lone females or females with older young. Females with newborn cubs are the last to emerge, usually from mid-April to early May.
Despite not eating for some five months, bears aren't ravenous when they emerge from hibernation. They undergo physiological changes when they emerge adjusting from their time in a limited physiological state. As they search for food, they will often descend to lower elevations where carcasses and newly growing vegetation provide easier food sources.
For more information on bear safety and to check out the latest on the Food Storage Orders while on the Forest at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/hlcnf/home/?cid=fseprd582844. For additional questions contact Sara Sylte, Bear Education Specialist at sara.sylte@usda.gov.
Advisory council to host online meeting
The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council will meet via video conference that will be live streamed at fwp.mt.gov/gbac for the public on Friday, April 24, from 1-4 p.m.
The council is scheduled to discuss livestock and agriculture compensation.
Information from past meetings, including presentations and reports shared with the council, is available online. The public is encouraged to provide input to council members online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac.
Comments sought on Jakes Reservoir wild fish transfer
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on a proposal to move channel catfish from the lower Musselshell River to Jakes Reservoir via a wild fish transfer. FWP is also proposing to utilize artificial spawning boxes in Jakes Reservoir to maintain the channel catfish population in the reservoir in the future.
The proposal is detailed in a draft environmental Assessment titled Jakes Reservoir Wild Fish Transfer. The draft EA summarizes the proposed and potential alternative actions and analyzes the potential risks associated.
The draft EA will be open for public comment until May 16, 2020, and can be accessed on the Montana FWP website (fwp.mt.gov). Hard copies can be mailed upon request. For more information or to request a hard copy, contact Clint Smith, Lewistown Area Fisheries Biologist, at 406-538-2445 or clsmith@mt.gov.
