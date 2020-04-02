Outdoor briefs published Thursday, April 2, 2020

Closures at group-use sites include fishing piers
As a reminder to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines should be followed at all Fish, Wildlife & Parks sites. Keep your distance from fellow recreators. FWP has closed group-use sites. This includes all fishing piers at Montana state parks, fishing access sites and wildlife management areas due to the risk of high congregation.
While state parks, fishing access sites and a few wildlife management areas (check for seasonal closures) remain open at this time, maintenance at FWP facilities will be cut back and public opportunities limited:
- Overnight camping will not be allowed. Campgrounds will be systematically closed to give current campers 72-hour notice.
- Group use sites will be closed, including playgrounds and fishing piers.
- Visitor center closures will be extended at least through April 10.
- Bathrooms may be limited.
- Sites will be regularly patrolled by enforcement staff.
If a parking lot at a fishing access site or state park is full, consider another place to recreate. Also, it is a good idea to recreate in your local area.
For more information on FWP’s response to COVID-19, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/covid19.
Comment sought for OHV grant applications
Montana State Parks is seeking public comment on proposed 2020 Off-Highway Vehicle grant proposals for the current grant application cycle which closed on Feb. 28, 2020. Public comments will be accepted through Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5 p.m.
The OHV program received 14 grant requests totaling $224,485. Approximately $152,000 in OHV grant funding is available for 2020. Montana's Off-Highway Vehicle Program supports projects such as trail maintenance, signs, trail stewards, ethics education, noxious weed control, safety and mapping efforts. Grant awards are allocated by Montana State Parks with recommendations from the citizen-based Off-Highway Vehicle Advisory Committee.
A summary list of the 2020 OHV grant application funding requests is available at: http://stateparks.mt.gov/recreation/ohvGrants.html.
The public is invited to comment on the funding requests. To comment online, visit stateparks.mt.gov and click on “Public Comment & Notices” in the right-hand navigation.
The public may send comments to: Montana State Parks, Attn: Michelle McNamee, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
The public may also email comments to: Michelle.McNamee@mt.gov.
Full grant applications are available by request in the Parks Division Office at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Headquarters located at 1420 E. 6th Ave., in Helena.
Personal-use firewood cutting underway
Personal firewood cutting will be free to the general public from April 1 through June 1, 2020, on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. No permit will be required during this time.
Woodcutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use. A cord is the amount of tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long.
Personal use firewood cutting allows you to remove downed timber or to cut standing dead trees under most conditions on National Forests and Grasslands, within Montana, Northern Idaho, and portions of North and South Dakota. Check with the local ranger district to see if there are any specific local restrictions or requirements other than those listed below.
In addition, forest officials request that woodcutters also follow these requirements:
- Do not fell green (live) trees for firewood. Do not cut cedar or Pacific yew.
- Do not cut standing dead trees or down logs with signs, tags or paint marks on them.
- Firewood gathering is prohibited in all developed recreation areas, campgrounds and wild and scenic river corridors.
- Firewood gathering is prohibited within timber sale units or other areas signed or shown on the firewood gathering area map (if provided) as being closed to firewood gathering.
- Trees or logs must not be felled or skidded across live streams, lakes, or reservoirs. If a tree is accidentally felled into a waterway, leave the entire tree.
- Firewood gathering is prohibited within 150 feet of any running stream, pond, lake, marshy, or wet area.
- Six feet is the maximum length piece that may be removed under the firewood program.
- Firewood obtained is intended for personal use only. Inquire by phone or email with your local district offices regarding commercial firewood permits.
- Pile or lop and scatter slash away from roads, power lines, telephone lines, ditches and stream courses.
Timber Sale (no firewood cutting area) maps will be posted online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf and at District Offices.
For more information and guidelines check the firewood cutting handout available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf/passes-permits/forestproducts
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!