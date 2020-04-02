Outdoor briefs published Thursday, April 2, 2020

Personal-use firewood cutting underway

Personal firewood cutting will be free to the general public from April 1 through June 1, 2020, on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. No permit will be required during this time.

Woodcutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use. A cord is the amount of tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long.

Personal use firewood cutting allows you to remove downed timber or to cut standing dead trees under most conditions on National Forests and Grasslands, within Montana, Northern Idaho, and portions of North and South Dakota. Check with the local ranger district to see if there are any specific local restrictions or requirements other than those listed below.

In addition, forest officials request that woodcutters also follow these requirements: