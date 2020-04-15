Outdoor briefs published April 16, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hunting Permit Drawing Results Now Available

The wait is over. Hunters can now check the results of the 2020 nonresident combination and elk and deer permit drawing to see if they were successful.

To view drawing results online go to MyFWP and click on “Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists” tab, or login to your MyFWP account. To sign up for an account go to fwp.mt.gov/myfwp. Applicants can also call the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' deadlines to apply for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is May 1; and June 1 for the elk B, deer B and antelope license drawings.

FWP changes reporting requirements for spring black bear hunters

With the ongoing need to follow social distancing directives, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is changing black bear reporting requirements for this hunting season.

For the spring black bear season, which starts April 15, all successful bear hunters are required to report their harvest through the FWP Harvest Reporting Line 1-877-FWP-WILD (1-877-397-9453) within 48 hours of harvest.

Unlike in years past, FWP will not require or conduct a carcass inspection, hide seal or tooth collection.