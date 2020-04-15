Outdoor briefs published April 16, 2020

Hunting Permit Drawing Results Now Available
The wait is over. Hunters can now check the results of the 2020 nonresident combination and elk and deer permit drawing to see if they were successful.
To view drawing results online go to MyFWP and click on “Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists” tab, or login to your MyFWP account. To sign up for an account go to fwp.mt.gov/myfwp. Applicants can also call the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' deadlines to apply for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is May 1; and June 1 for the elk B, deer B and antelope license drawings.
FWP changes reporting requirements for spring black bear hunters
With the ongoing need to follow social distancing directives, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is changing black bear reporting requirements for this hunting season.
For the spring black bear season, which starts April 15, all successful bear hunters are required to report their harvest through the FWP Harvest Reporting Line 1-877-FWP-WILD (1-877-397-9453) within 48 hours of harvest.
Unlike in years past, FWP will not require or conduct a carcass inspection, hide seal or tooth collection.
This change will allow the public and FWP staff to continue to follow the social distancing directives outlined by Gov. Steve Bullock, which can be found online at COVID19.mt.gov.
All of Montana is under directives from Gov. Steve Bullock to maintain social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This directive applies to those who are outdoors, but Gov. Bullock also recognized the importance of outdoor recreation to all Montanans, encouraging people to get outside, but exercise some good sense by staying close to home and avoiding crowded areas where social distancing is difficult or impossible.
Nonresident spring bear hunting is suspended until April 24 to comply with Gov. Bullocks quarantine directives for out of state travelers.
Other harvest reporting changes are:
- For remaining otter harvest, all successful otter trappers are required to report their harvest through the FWP Harvest Report Line within 24 hours of harvest. FWP will notrequire or conduct carcass inspections. Trappers need to coordinate with FWP for a CITES tag placement at a later date.
- For remaining mountain lion harvest, all successful lion hunters are required to report their harvest through the FWP Harvest Report Line within 12 hours of harvest. FWP will notrequire or conduct carcass inspection and will not require or place hide seals and will not require or collect teeth. For those lion hunters who received a lion genetic sample kit associated with the lion population estimate occurring between Libby and Plains, please submit the samples as planned.
- Any person that recovers a bighorn sheep head must report them to the FWP Harvest Report Line within 48 hours and make arrangements with an FWP employee to get the sheep head pinned at a later date when things improve.
The Bureau of Land Management has closed or placed restrictions on the following sites:
- Gulch Campground, picnic areas and group use sites
- Holter Lake campground, picnic areas and group use sites
- Holter Dam campground, picnic areas and group use sites
- White Sandy campground, picnic areas and group use sites
- Devils Elbow campground, picnic areas and group use sites
- Clark's Bay will remain closed
- Departure Point campsites
- Divide Campground
