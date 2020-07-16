Outdoor briefs: Public meeting on Scratchgravel recreation plan; boat ramp closed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q&A session set on Scratchgravel Hills recreation plan

Due to expected interest in the preliminary Scratchgravel Hills Recreation Area Management Plan, the Bureau of Land Management is modifying its upcoming question-and-answer sessions to ensure effective public input, while complying with the governor's and county’s recommendations on reducing group size where possible.

The format of the question-and-answer sessions will be modified to allow more time to meet in small groups. The informal sessions will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on both July 16 and 22 at the Norris Trailhead, located just west of the junction with Green Meadow Drive and Norris Road in Helena.

Those interested in attending should specifically request a one-hour time slot by calling David Abrams at 406-490-0367. The BLM will do its best to accommodate these requests and may hold additional sessions if necessary.

The BLM is also extending the public comment period on the RAMP by an additional 15 days to Aug. 22.