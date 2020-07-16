Outdoor briefs: Public meeting on Scratchgravel recreation plan; boat ramp closed

Q&A session set on Scratchgravel Hills recreation plan
Due to expected interest in the preliminary Scratchgravel Hills Recreation Area Management Plan, the Bureau of Land Management is modifying its upcoming question-and-answer sessions to ensure effective public input, while complying with the governor's and county’s recommendations on reducing group size where possible.
The format of the question-and-answer sessions will be modified to allow more time to meet in small groups. The informal sessions will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on both July 16 and 22 at the Norris Trailhead, located just west of the junction with Green Meadow Drive and Norris Road in Helena.
Those interested in attending should specifically request a one-hour time slot by calling David Abrams at 406-490-0367. The BLM will do its best to accommodate these requests and may hold additional sessions if necessary.
The BLM is also extending the public comment period on the RAMP by an additional 15 days to Aug. 22.
To view details about the Scratchgravel Hills RAMP, go to the BLM project e-planning site at https://eplanning.blm.gov/ and, choosing the Montana/Dakotas and Butte Field Office options, search for “Scratchgravel.” The proposed plan includes the construction of a new 40-mile trail system in the Scratchgravel Hills that would be open to biking, hiking, trail running, disc golf and equestrian use.
Comments may be emailed to bcolin@blm.gov or, via mail, to Bureau of Land Management-Butte Field Office, ATTN: Scratchgravel RAMP, 106 N. Parkmont, Butte, MT 59701.
Boat ramp to close during Nixon Bridge reconstruction
The boat ramp at Gallatin Forks Fishing Access Site will be closed starting July 13 while Gallatin County oversees the reconstruction of Nixon Bridge on the Gallatin River.
The boat ramp portion of the fishing access site will be closed during construction, but recreationists will still have walk-in access to the site’s eastern portion off Yadon Road. The Nixon Bridge takeout and access area will be closed until the project’s completion, which is scheduled for late September.
For alternative put-in and take-out locations, please consult Montana’s Fishing Access Sites Field Guide, available at fwp.mt.gov or at any regional office of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Recreationists may also see intermittent closures of this section of the Gallatin River at various stages of the bridge reconstruction.
Gallatin Forks Fishing Access Site is about two miles north of Manhattan along the Gallatin River.
For updates and current information on this project, consult Gallatin County by visiting gallatin.mt.gov or Stahly Engineering & Associates by visiting seaeng.com.
