Outdoor briefs: New system for surplus licenses, fishing dock and campground closed for paving project

Changes to surplus license process for 2020
To give residents and nonresidents a more equitable opportunity for surplus licenses, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has developed a new system for issuing surplus licenses.
Resident and nonresident hunters will be able to sign up for the new Surplus License List, with some sign-ups starting next week. Surplus licenses are leftover licenses from the special license and permit drawings FWP conducts each year.
To sign up for the Surplus License List, resident and nonresident hunters can sign up through the MyFWP portal: https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpExtPortal/login/login.jsp. As licenses become available, the list will be randomized. Hunters at the top of the list will be contacted via email with instructions to finalize their purchase. Hunters must keep their email address current in their ALS record. Payment of the license fee is not required to sign up on the Surplus License List. Obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.
Hunters must finalize the purchase of the license/permit within the timeframe specified in the email, otherwise, your opportunity will be offered to the next hunter on the randomized list. FWP may offer opportunities that have not sold out through the Surplus License List to over-the-counter customers at our internal and external license sale providers.
The Surplus License List sign-up timeframes referenced below are based on when the original drawing date for each species is scheduled to occur and are subject to change from year to year.
- Deer & Elk Permits, Deer B & Elk B License/Permits: July 21 through Aug. 7
- Antelope, Antelope B, Swan, Crane, Special Mountain Lion: Aug. 12 through Aug. 24
- Nonresident Hound Handler License: Sept. 16 to Sept. 28
Nonresidents who hold a NR Native license, Youth Combo license, or NR College Student Combination license may purchase Deer B and Elk B licenses at half price. For more information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950 or fwplic@mt.gov
FWP seeks public comment on proposed fishing dock project at Black Sandy State Park
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comments on a proposal to construct a short concrete sidewalk compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act criteria for access to a floating ADA fishing dock at Black Sandy State Park on Hauser Reservoir, north of Helena.
Construction on the dock is proposed to occur from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, 2020.
To view the environmental assessment, visit fwp.mt.gov.
Please mail comments to FWP, 4600 Giant Springs Rd, Great Falls, MT 59405, Public comment will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2020.
Log Gulch Campground to close for chipseal project
The parking lot at Log Gulch Campground on Holter Lake is about to get a fresh, smooth look as engineers from the Bureau of Land Management’s Butte Field Office complete a resurfacing project.
The campground will be closed Aug. 3-14 for the chipseal work. Those hoping to use the campground as a jumping off place for their Holter Lake adventures should plan accordingly.
The agency’s other recreation sites on the lake—Holter Dam, Holter Lake and Departure Point—will remain open while the work at Log Gulch is underway.
For more information, call the Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.
