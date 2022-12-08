Outdoor briefs: Mountain lion monitoring; upcoming meetings; CWD hunt; rock art hike and more

Mountain lion monitoring planned for Little Belt Mountains

GREAT FALLS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists and experienced houndsmen will be conducting field work this winter in the Little Belt and Castle Mountains south of Great Falls to help estimate the number and density of mountain lions in the area. The work is part of a statewide research strategy to monitor and manage Montana’s lion populations.

The research is scheduled to run from Dec. 12 through mid-April 2023, and is part of FWP’s mountain lion monitoring and management strategy adopted in 2019, using genetic samples to make periodic population estimates of lions in different management ecoregions of the state. FWP is in its fourth year of this new population monitoring strategy, and this year’s work will be the second of two estimates conducted in the west-central lion ecoregion, focused upon FWP Regions 4 and 5.

To collect data, FWP biologists and local houndsmen use trained dogs to track, tree and dart mountain lions to take DNA samples that will be combined with other information to help biologists estimate lion numbers. Hunter harvest data, including DNA from lion districts 405, 411, 413, 416, 418, 419, 420, 445, 446, 447, 448, 451, 452, 535, 540 and 580, will also be collected this winter. Hunter-harvested lions taken from one of these areas will have genetic samples taken when the lion is checked-in by FWP.

Over time, FWP will be able to use these population estimates, along with more than 25 years of field research data and annual harvest information, to guide lion management decisions. This new monitoring program will improve Montana’s ability to understand the effects of lion harvest and help biologists to manage lion numbers at levels that maintain viable populations that remain in balance with other wildlife species and various public interests.

For more information, contact FWP field research lead, Alissa Anderson at Alissa.anderson@mt.gov.

Parks board, Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet Dec. 20

HELENA – The Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board and the Fish and Wildlife Commission will both meet on Dec. 20 at the Montana State Capitol. Each will hold a separate meeting, as well as a short joint meeting.

The Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 20. The joint Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board and Fish and Wildlife Commission will start at 9 a.m., and the Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold its meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. The meetings will be held in room 317 at the Montana State Capitol. The meetings will be broadcast live through MPAN, YouTube and Zoom.

Public comment will be taken on agenda items during the meetings. Those wishing to make a comment through Zoom need to register the Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ website fwp.mt.gov by noon on Dec. 19. The public will also be able to comment in person at any FWP regional office.

The agenda is as follows:

Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board

Call to Order, board reports, etc.

Land Acquisition and Transfer Policy renewal

Joint meeting with Fish and Wildlife Commission and Parks and Recreation Board

FWP legislation and budget

Fish and Wildlife Commission call to order

Approval of minutes from October commission meeting

Approval of commission expenses

Commissioner reports

Director’s office report

Fisheries

Approved Commercial Bait Seining Waters, 2023‐24

Wildlife

Adjustments to 2022 Big Game Regulations for 2023 Season

City of Lewistown Urban Deer Management Plan

Land and Water

Rock Creek (Paradise Valley) Water Right Lease

Big Lake WMA Addition

Legal

Lake Five Rulemaking Petition

Parks and Outdoor Recreation

Commercial Use Permit Fee Rule Renewal – fishing access sites and wildlife management areas

Results of Madison River Work Group recommendation scoping

Public Comment for Items Not on this Agenda

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agendas, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board webpage and the Fish and Wildlife Commission webpage.

Partial closure lifted at Fairweather Fishing Access Site

CLARKSTON – A partial closure that was in place at Fairweather Fishing Access Site has been lifted, and the site is once again open to motorized access.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks implemented the partial closure of the north portion of the site on Nov. 16 due to an ice jam and flooding.

Although the site is fully open, river conditions can change quickly and without warning, and visitors are encouraged to exercise caution when visiting this and other sites.

Fairweather Fishing Access Site is along the Missouri River, about 8 miles downstream of Missouri Headwaters State Park.

FWP Region 4 Citizen Advisory Committee to meet Dec. 14

GREAT FALLS – Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks Region 4 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at the FWP Regional Office in Great Falls on Wednesday Dec. 14 beginning at 6 p.m.

Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) members will receive a presentation on FWP’s priorities for the upcoming legislative session and discuss topics of interest with local lawmakers who are also invited to the meeting.

The Region 4 CAC is a twenty-member general advisory group meeting 4-5 times per year to provide input and feedback to FWP on a variety of issues including fisheries and wildlife management, state parks, outdoor recreation, public access, and law enforcement. Members represent a diversity of backgrounds and outdoor interests, coming from communities across north central Montana.

FWP has CACs in all seven regions of Montana, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.

Guided rock art hike at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

GREAT FALLS – Do you know the difference between pictographs and petroglyphs? If you want a chance to learn the answer and get a first-hand look at both, join First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park for another of their popular guided rock art hikes on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Park ranger Alice Southworth will lead a guided hike to the pictographs and petroglyphs found on the cliffs in the park, and participants will learn about two distinctive methods for producing the rock art found in the area, along with the symbolism and meaning behind the art.

Reservations are required. The cost for this program is $4 and there are 20 spots available for the strenuous off-trail hike along the cliffs. The hike is weather dependent and may be cancelled due to poor conditions. Hikers may wish to use Yaktrax or similar micro cleats for the hike due to snow and slippery conditions.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is currently in winter hours of operation, and open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Admission to the park for Montana residents is free. Nonresidents pay $8.00 per vehicle. The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270. For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump/

For questions or to reserve your spot for this program contact Alice Southworth, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State park ranger at (406) 866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov

CWD management hunt to open in lower Ruby Valley

TWIN BRIDGES – A chronic wasting disease (CWD) management hunt will be held for white-tailed deer in a portion of hunting district 322 in the lower Ruby Valley.

The hunt will run from Dec. 10 through Feb. 15. Several 2022 licenses can be used for the hunt, and each — including B licenses — will be valid for either-sex whitetail harvest. Valid licenses, which will be available for purchase throughout the hunt, will include:

• General deer license

• 003-00 white-tailed deer B license

• 399-00 white-tailed deer B license

The goal of the management hunt is continued reduction of white-tailed deer density and the number of animals carrying CWD — a fatal, contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose. CWD surveillance across southwest Montana over the past two years, including broad CWD management hunts, continues to illustrate a localized area of high prevalence among white-tailed deer in the lower Ruby Valley, surrounded by an area of low prevalence.

So far this season, CWD has been found in about 45% of hunter-harvested white-tailed deer, including 80% prevalence in adult bucks, within the boundaries of the management hunt area. Without substantial population reduction, localized CWD prevalence is expected to increase in the coming years.

The management hunt area includes almost exclusively private lands south of Twin Bridges along the Beaverhead and Ruby rivers. A map of the hunt area can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/4bvh9dx5.

The hunt area boundaries are described as follows: beginning at Twin Bridges, then southeasterly along Montana Highway 287 to its intersection with Poppleton Street in Sheridan; then west along Poppleton Street to Silver Springs Road; then southerly along Silver Springs Road to its intersection with Ruby River Drive; then northwesterly along Ruby River Drive to its intersection with Lewis Lane; then westerly along Lewis Lane to its intersection with Davis Lane; then westerly along Davis Lane to its intersection with East Bench Road; then northeasterly along East Bench Road to its intersection with Silver Bow Lane; then westerly along Silver Bow Lane to its intersection with Montana Highway 41; then northeasterly along Montana Highway 41 to its intersection with Montana Highway 287 at Twin Bridges, the point of beginning.

As always, landowner permission is required before hunting on private lands. The relatively small hunt area will limit the number of hunters who can participate. All other 2022 hunting regulations apply, including regulations on carcass disposal. Information on proper carcass disposal can be found online at fwp.mt.gov/CWD.

CWD testing is optional for hunters, but samples from hunter-harvested deer are desired for CWD monitoring. Some participating ranches will require testing as a condition of hunting. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks pays for the testing, making it free for hunters. FWP has provided resources to help hunters collect and submit samples for testing on their own. These resources can be found online at fwp.mt.gov/CWD. Hunters can also call a regional FWP office to schedule an appointment if they need help collecting a CWD sample.

CWD was first detected in Montana’s wild cervids in 2017. It has since been detected widely along Montana’s northern and southern borders. CWD was first detected among white-tailed deer in the Ruby Valley in 2019 and is now known to occur at low prevalence in the Ruby, Beaverhead, Big Hole and Jefferson watersheds. White-tailed deer in these areas are contiguous with populations of white-tailed deer where CWD has not yet been detected and seasonally overlap with populations of mule deer, elk and moose. Known distribution of CWD in Montana can be view by visiting fwp.mt.gov/CWD.

CWD is not known to infect humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people not eat meat from infected animals and have their harvested animals tested before eating them if they were taken from an area where CWD is known to exist. For more information on CDC recommendations, please visit go.usa.gov/xAcnc.

Pictograph Cave State Park to host writing workshop

BILLINGS – Pictograph Cave State Park will host an outdoor workshop for writers and non-writers on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The workshop will be taught by Dave Caserio, the author of “This Vanishing and Wisdom for a Dance in the Street” and co-editor of “I Am Montana: Student Reflections on Identity and Place.” Caserio is also part of Humanities Montana Conversations and the Young Poets program.

Participants will learn how close observation of the natural world and exploration of the historical, cultural, and geological background of the area can inform their writing. The goal is to push past boundaries and create work in any genre, including poetry, fiction and personal reflection.

The day will begin with a brief discussion of the writing process and the purpose of the workshop. A local guide will give a short tour and orientation of Pictograph Cave State Park. Afterward, writers can wander and explore to find inspiration for their writing. At the end of the day, participants will gather and share their work in an informal workshop setting.

Participation is limited. To reserve a spot, call 406-254-7342. Pictograph State Park is located at 3401 Coburn Road in Billings. For more information on the workshop, contact Richard Tooke rtooke@mt.gov. For more information on Dave Caserio, visit davecaserio.com.

