Outdoor briefs: Hunting camp extensions; trails committee fall meeting; Black Sandy powerline project

Ranger district seeks camp extension applications

The Rocky Mountain Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is accepting applications for 25 hunting camp extensions in the Beaver-Willow road closure area.

In consideration of the health and safety of prospective applicants and Forest employees, these applications must be mailed in. Please note, they must be received not later than Sept. 15.

Address applications to the Rocky Mountain Ranger District, 1102 Main Avenue NW, Choteau, MT 59422. Late submissions will not be considered. Applicants will be selected for the extensions using an anonymous lottery-style process until all 25 camps are authorized. The drawing will take place on or after Sept. 16. Successful applicants will be notified of the results of the drawing by the close of business, Friday Sept. 18.

Application packets will be mailed to interested parties. To obtain an application packet, contact the district office at 406- 466-5341, Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All applicants are required to pay a non-refundable cost recovery fee of $61 and a permit/monitoring fee of $163.