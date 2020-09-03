Outdoor briefs: Hunting camp extensions; trails committee fall meeting; Black Sandy powerline project

Ranger district seeks camp extension applications
The Rocky Mountain Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is accepting applications for 25 hunting camp extensions in the Beaver-Willow road closure area.
In consideration of the health and safety of prospective applicants and Forest employees, these applications must be mailed in. Please note, they must be received not later than Sept. 15.
Address applications to the Rocky Mountain Ranger District, 1102 Main Avenue NW, Choteau, MT 59422. Late submissions will not be considered. Applicants will be selected for the extensions using an anonymous lottery-style process until all 25 camps are authorized. The drawing will take place on or after Sept. 16. Successful applicants will be notified of the results of the drawing by the close of business, Friday Sept. 18.
Application packets will be mailed to interested parties. To obtain an application packet, contact the district office at 406- 466-5341, Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All applicants are required to pay a non-refundable cost recovery fee of $61 and a permit/monitoring fee of $163.
Unsuccessful applicants will have the permit/monitoring fee returned to them. All funds collected are used to cover the costs of administering the program.
For further questions regarding the Beaver-Willow extended hunting camp process, contact the Ranger District office in Choteau at 406-466-5341.
Advisory committee to hold fall meeting
The Montana State Trails Advisory Committee will hold its fall meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be held via Zoom Video Conference.
The committee will advise Montana State Parks staff on many trail-related topics, including FY 2021 Recreational Trails Program criteria updates and the STAC’s role in Montana State Parks’ new grant programs. STAC members represent both motorized and non-motorized trail user groups and provide advice and assistance to Montana State Parks in administering its various grant programs.
To view the meeting agenda, visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/recreation/recTrailsProgram.html. For more information, contact Carissa Beckwith at Carissa.beckwith@mt.gov.
Comments sought for powerline project
Montana State Parks is seeking public comment on a draft Environmental Assessment for a proposed Black Sandy State Powerline Project located outside of Helena. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m.
NorthWestern Energy seeks to attain an easement from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks to bore an underground powerline from a transformer located in Black Sandy State Park to the Hauser Dam Road right-of-way. The powerline will supply electricity to a newly constructed automatic gate located at the end of the Hauser Dam Road, which parallels Black Sandy State Park. The gate will enhance security at Hauser Dam.
To view a full copy of the environmental assessment visit stateparks.mt.gov and click “Public Comments & Notices”.
A public comment period will be open for 14 days and comments. To comment visit stateparks.mt.gov and click “Public Comments & Notices” or send email to JTaillie@mt.gov.
The public may also send written comments to: Black Sandy State Park Water Line Project, Attn: John Taillie, 4600 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls, MT 59405.
For questions about the draft EA or the public comment process, contact John Taillie, Regional Park Manager, at 406-454-5859 or JTaillie@mt.gov.
BLM temporarily closes recreation sites for upgrades
The Bureau of Land Management’s Butte Field Office will upgrade some of its recreation sites along the Big Hole River southwest of Butte in early September.
The field office will close portions of the Dickie Bridge campground and the entire East Bank campground Sept. 8-18 while the work is being done. Both sites will be closed to camping during this time.
Work crews will install bear boxes at the sites and pour concrete slabs for the picnic tables at East Bank. The sites will reopen as soon as work is complete.
The field office cautioned that nearby areas may experience increased noise and traffic due to heavy equipment.
For more information, call the Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.
