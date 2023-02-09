Hunter education courses scheduled in Belgrade, Fairfield

Hunter education classes are scheduled to take place in Belgrade and Fairfield this month.

The classroom course in Belgrade will be at Belgrade Middle School on Feb. 24 and 25. The field day portion of the class will be at Logan Gun Range on Feb. 26. Preregistration is required. Students can sign up for the class online by visiting https://register-ed.com/events/view/193971.

The course in Fairfield will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, 23, 28 and March 2 at the Fairfield Ambulance Center in Fairfield. A mandatory field day will be held on Saturday morning March 4 at Freezout Lake WMA. There is no charge to attend the course, but advanced registration is required and is available online at https://register-ed.com/events/view/194224.

In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are available free to anyone aged 10 and older and are led by trained volunteer instructors who are passionate about preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics and outdoor skills. Instructor-led courses provide new hunters with a hands-on learning experience and can be particularly beneficial for people who have minimal experience in the field or handling firearms.

All registrants for these events must be at least 10 years of age by March 4, 2023. For youth to be eligible to hunt and be fully certified during the 2023 season, they must be 12 years old by Jan. 16, 2024. Students aged 10 and 11 can take the course and hunt as an apprentice but will not be fully certified until the year they turn 12.

To purchase or apply for a Montana hunting license, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, must complete a hunter education course issued by Montana, any other state, or any Canadian province.

Other hunter and bowhunter education classes are being scheduled throughout the state. To see what classes are happening near you or to sign up for a class, visit fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education. The webpage will be updated as more classes are scheduled.

Game wardens seek info on deer shot, wasted in Ferndale

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on three deer found shot and wasted in the Swan River north of the Montana 209 bridge in Ferndale in Flathead County.

Wardens received information from a neighboring landowner who reported hearing shots during the week of Jan. 23, 2023. Wardens responded and found the three white-tailed deer in the river dead from gunshots.

Anyone with possible information is asked to call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

FWP seeking input on project to benefit cutthroat trout

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public input on efforts to benefit native westslope cutthroat trout in tributaries in the Middle and North forks of the Flathead River near Coram in Flathead County.

FWP is proposing to continue removing and relocating hybrid and rainbow trout from the mouths and channels of Abbot, Sekokini, Rabe, Ivy, and Third creeks to Pine Grove Community Pond in Kalispell. This effort would reduce threats to westslope cutthroat trout persistence while still providing angling opportunities.

The introduction of non-native species like rainbow trout seriously threatens native cutthroat trout through hybridization (interbreeding) and competition for resources. Currently, genetically unaltered westslope cutthroat trout exist in less than 10% of their historic range in the U.S. and less than 20% of their historic range in Canada.

The proposed project would incorporate lessons learned from past projects in FWP’s ongoing effort to conserve native westslope cutthroat trout by reducing negative impacts from non-native rainbow and hybrid trout in the affected river system.

This proposed project would continue previous similar efforts dating back to 2013. To date, more westslope cutthroat trout have been caught by FWP in and near streams targeted for hybrid trout removal since this work began. Additionally, average angler catch rates for cutthroat trout in the upper Flathead River have increased over time while rainbow trout catch rates have remained the same.

FWP would continue to monitor the efficacy of the proposed project by tracking the rate that hybridization continues to spread in the affected river system, the population’s genetic structure in streams targeted for suppression, and the relative number of spawning hybrid and rainbow trout captured at targeted sites.

More information on the proposed project is described in a draft environmental assessment, which is available online at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices or at any FWP office.

The public comment period will extend through Feb. 17, 2023. Interested parties should send comments and questions to Amber Steed, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, 490 N. Meridian, Kalispell, MT 59901, or asteed@mt.gov.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks