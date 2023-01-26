Outdoor briefs: Hunter education course open to registration; winter fish kills

Hunter education course open to registration in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — An in-person hunter education course is now open for registration in Great Falls. There is no charge to attend the course. Advanced registration is required and is available online at https://fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter-education

The course will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 21, 22, 23, 27, 28 and March 2 at the Paris Gibson Education Center in Great Falls. Attendance at a field course on the morning of Saturday March 4 is also required. Students are required to pick up materials and complete the course manual before attending the first class.

In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are available free to anyone aged 10 and older and are led by trained volunteer instructors who are passionate about preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics and outdoor skills. Instructor-led courses provide new hunters with a hands-on learning experience and can be particularly beneficial for people who have minimal experience in the field or handling firearms.

Montana also provides a self-paced online-only hunter education course that is available for anyone 12 and older. The online course provides a convenience for those who are comfortable with e-learning or who already have a good firearms and hunting background.

For youth to be eligible to hunt and be fully certified during the 2023 season, they must be 12 years old by Jan. 16, 2024. Students aged 10 and 11 can take the course and hunt as an apprentice but will not be fully certified until the year they turn 12.

To purchase or apply for a Montana hunting license, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, must complete a hunter education course issued by Montana, any other state, or any Canadian province.

Heavy ice, snow cover can result in fish kills in shallow waterbodies

KALISPELL — When it comes to thick, snow-covered ice in wintertime, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing. Especially in shallow, nutrient-rich ponds or lakes.

Thick ice and persistent snow cover can create good angling conditions, but they can also strain fish populations in waterbodies prone to winter kill.

What are winter fish kills?

Most winter fish kills are natural events that occur when a waterbody is sealed off by ice and snow, preventing oxygen exchange between air and water and blocking the sunlight necessary for photosynthesis. The process of photosynthesis produces dissolved oxygen that is necessary for fish to breathe. Dissolved oxygen concentrations begin to decrease from the lack of sunlight and as vegetation breaks down in the water. Declining oxygen levels can lead to fish stress and, ultimately, fish mortality.

Shallow productive waterbodies with abundant vegetation are at higher risk of winter kills due to lower volumes of oxygen-rich water caused when plants begin to die and decay.

Fish kills are more likely during long, harsh winters and often occur late in the season. However, early ice and snow cover can result in lethal conditions at any time. This is especially true for shallow waterbodies.

Most of the time, these oxygen “sags” do not occur in the whole waterbody and do not harm the entire fish populations. These incidents may go completely unnoticed.

In northwest Montana, fish kills are reported on a near-annual basis. Anglers recently reported a winter fish kill at McWenneger Slough off Montana Highway 35 near Evergreen. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists investigated and found low levels of dissolved oxygen in the slough, confirming the cause of the natural fish kill. Observations of dead fish included yellow perch, pumpkinseed, crappie, northern pike and black bullhead.

What can anglers do?

FWP thanks the anglers who reported the McWenneger die-off and appreciate any information on possible fish kill events. Please contact your local FWP office with specific information including location, date, number and species of fish, and if possible, photos and any other relevant information. This information will help biologists determine if the event was natural or the result of accidental or unauthorized human actions.

Fish kills can occur year-round due to a variety of factors, including dissolved oxygen depletion, extreme water temperatures, fish diseases or the introduction of pollutants.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks