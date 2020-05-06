Outdoor Briefs: Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest opening campgrounds Memorial Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Forest preparing to reopen campgrounds, day use sites and rental cabins and lookouts

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest staff is working hard to reopen developed campgrounds by Memorial Day weekend, or shortly after depending on current conditions. The target date for having many Forest campgrounds open is May 22. Additionally, rental facilities like cabins will begin a phased reopening after May 15 based on seasonal availability and facility conditions.

Recreation areas and campgrounds may not be immediately open and available for use. Expect forest closures and modified operations to happen on a case-by-case basis.

Those with existing cabin rental and lookout reservations through Recreation.gov will be notified via email and/or text message if there are any changes. Please be aware that rentals and lookouts will not be cleaned in between use. As in previous years, it is up to the individual renters to bring their own cleaning supplies, and to clean before and after use of the site.

Trails and trailheads remain open. Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more, while Montana is in Phase 1 of the reopening plan.