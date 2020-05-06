Outdoor Briefs: Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest opening campgrounds Memorial Day

Forest preparing to reopen campgrounds, day use sites and rental cabins and lookouts
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest staff is working hard to reopen developed campgrounds by Memorial Day weekend, or shortly after depending on current conditions. The target date for having many Forest campgrounds open is May 22. Additionally, rental facilities like cabins will begin a phased reopening after May 15 based on seasonal availability and facility conditions.
Recreation areas and campgrounds may not be immediately open and available for use. Expect forest closures and modified operations to happen on a case-by-case basis.
Those with existing cabin rental and lookout reservations through Recreation.gov will be notified via email and/or text message if there are any changes. Please be aware that rentals and lookouts will not be cleaned in between use. As in previous years, it is up to the individual renters to bring their own cleaning supplies, and to clean before and after use of the site.
Trails and trailheads remain open. Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more, while Montana is in Phase 1 of the reopening plan.
“While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to their favorite recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe. Camping and recreating on National Forests is something individuals and families look forward to experiencing every summer,” stated Bill Avey, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Supervisor.
“A campfire can be one of the best parts of camping just don’t forget your responsibility to maintain and extinguish it to prevent wildfires,” remarks Avey. Fine fuels are drying out quickly with the warmer weather and with the recent winds, an unattended campfire can grow quickly, making it hard to contain. “Just last weekend, our fire crews responded to four abandoned campfires that started small wildfires. As a reminder, if your campfire is too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.”
Before leaving your campsite please make sure your fire is out and cool to the touch. More at https://smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos/campfire-safety
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.
For information on the cabin rentals and lookouts opening dates by District and location, please visit Recreation.gov, call your local Ranger Station and follow us on Facebook @HLCNF and Twitter @LewisandClarkNF. To learn more about the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest visit: www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf
2020 SuperTag chances are on sale now
Montana's SuperTag chances for the hunt of a lifetime are on sale.
Hunters can win the SuperTag drawing by purchasing one or more $5 SuperTag chances for the fall 2020 hunting season.
Eight SuperTag hunt licenses are offered—moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, elk, deer, antelope, mountain lion and bison. Winners may hunt any district open to the species for which they won a tag.
SuperTags are available at all FWP offices, license providers, or online at fwp.mt.gov using FWP's online licensing service. A 2020 conservation license is needed to purchase a SuperTag. For more information visit the SuperTag page on FWP’s website, www.fwp.mt.gov.
Proceeds from SuperTag sales go to enhance hunting access and enforcement.
