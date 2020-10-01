Outdoor briefs: Hauser, Holter sites prepped for winter; Comp Rotary bridge opens; Nilan Reservoir drawdown

BLM preps Holter, Hauser recreation sites for winter
The Bureau of Land Management’s Butte Field Office is preparing its Helena-area recreation sites for the change in seasons.
At Holter and Hauser lakes, the BLM’s developed and undeveloped sites will be winterized to shut off water and remove boat docks. While the BLM sites at the lakes near Helena remain open to the public, most services and amenities will be shuttered for the winter in the coming weeks.
The fee season for all sites ends Oct. 12. Limited camping remains at all campgrounds—except for White Sandy, which will close completely for the season. The gate at Clark’s Bay day-use area will also close Oct. 12, but foot traffic at the site is still welcome.
For more information, contact the Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.
New bridge to Camp Rotary opening
A new bridge to Camp Rotary, located 4 miles south of Monarch on U.S. Highway 89, is now open for public use.
Serving 1,000 children annually, Camp Rotary provides a setting for youth-centered camps and non-profit organizations. Parents who bring their children to the camp today often speak nostalgically of their own Camp Rotary experiences during their youth.
The new bridge is expected to provide access for another century. Many organizations and individuals contributed to the costs of the new bridge, including: Treacy Foundation, Rotary Foundation, Northwestern Energy, Steel Etc., Molen, Owen Robinson and Charlie Mears.
You are invited to help us celebrate the bridge upgrade on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Camp Rotary. Event may be outside, weather permitting. COVID guidelines will be followed at the event. Please bring your masks. Light refreshments will be provided by the Rotary Club of Great Falls. Registration is limited. Contact Camp Rotary Reservation Coordinator Lacey Gallagher, gallagherlacey74@gmail.com, if you plan to attend.
Nilan Reservoir drawdown will take place mid-October
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is coordinating a drawdown of Nilan Reservoir outside of Augusta to allow for important repairs to the North and East dams next month.
Brian Holling, chief of DNRC’s State Water Projects Bureau, said the drawdown will be complete by mid-October, after which work will begin.
“A bent gate stem has rendered one of the two gates on the North Dam inoperable,” Holling said. “We will also be replacing the gate stem guides on both the North and East dams. The drawdown is necessary to provide workers with safe and dry access to complete these repairs.”
It’s estimated that a small pool of water will remain after drawdown, Holling said.
Repairs are expected to be complete by mid-November, at which time DNRC will begin refilling the reservoir. Water levels should return to normal or near-normal by the spring of 2021.
