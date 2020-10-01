Outdoor briefs: Hauser, Holter sites prepped for winter; Comp Rotary bridge opens; Nilan Reservoir drawdown

You are invited to help us celebrate the bridge upgrade on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Camp Rotary. Event may be outside, weather permitting. COVID guidelines will be followed at the event. Please bring your masks. Light refreshments will be provided by the Rotary Club of Great Falls. Registration is limited. Contact Camp Rotary Reservation Coordinator Lacey Gallagher, gallagherlacey74@gmail.com, if you plan to attend.

Nilan Reservoir drawdown will take place mid-October

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is coordinating a drawdown of Nilan Reservoir outside of Augusta to allow for important repairs to the North and East dams next month.

Brian Holling, chief of DNRC’s State Water Projects Bureau, said the drawdown will be complete by mid-October, after which work will begin.

“A bent gate stem has rendered one of the two gates on the North Dam inoperable,” Holling said. “We will also be replacing the gate stem guides on both the North and East dams. The drawdown is necessary to provide workers with safe and dry access to complete these repairs.”

It’s estimated that a small pool of water will remain after drawdown, Holling said.

Repairs are expected to be complete by mid-November, at which time DNRC will begin refilling the reservoir. Water levels should return to normal or near-normal by the spring of 2021.

