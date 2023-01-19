Outdoor briefs: Grizzly bear workshops; hearing on access agreements; state park development

FWP to host grizzly bear educational workshops

LEWISTOWN - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a series of grizzly bear educational programs in central Montana in early February, addressing the biology and status of bears in the area, along with focused discussion and hands-on examples of how to prevent conflicts on the farm and ranch, at home, and when recreating outdoors. USDA Wildlife Services will also be discussing their nonlethal program focusing on electric fencing for protection of livestock.

“As grizzly bears continue naturally expanding their range into central Montana, FWP wants to engage with more communities and increase human safety and conflict prevention awareness,” said Chad White, bear management specialist with FWP.

Montana is bear country with populations of grizzly and black bears that frequent higher and lower elevations, especially river corridors. FWP has confirmed the presence of grizzly bears in central Montana in the Snowy and Moccasin mountain ranges and adjacent Judith River over the past two years. Although not confirmed, it is likely that grizzlies are also present in the Missouri Breaks.

Dates and locations:

Denton Rod and Gun Club -- Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m.

Yogo Inn – Lewistown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 4 p.m.

Winifred public school -- Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m.

The programs are free, open to the public and facilitated by Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, U.S.D.A. Wildlife Services and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Bear management specialists will also have a booth at the Winter Fair in Lewistown on Jan. 27-29 to answer questions, provide educational information and offer bear spray training.

For more information on living, working and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware.

For more information about these events, contact Chad White at 406-788-4755.

Hearing set on Public Access Lands Agreements

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will hold a public hearing on Feb. 10 to consider an amendment to Public Access Lands Agreements. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and will be held through Zoom.

The Administrative Rules of Montana addressed in the proposed amendment are ARM 12.2.605, 12.2.606, 12.2.607 and 12.2.608. To review the amendment, go to: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/news/public-notices/2023/statewide/12-592pro-arm-012023.pdf

To join the Zoom meeting, go to: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/85796318398?pwd=NHhnWmY2Z3lXRTIvdzc4ZUZXaS9NZz09, and enter passcode 777071; or call: 206-337-9723, 213-338-8477 or 646-558-8656, enter meeting ID: 857 9631 8398, and passcode: 777071

The deadline for public comment is Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to lndsportrelations@mt.gov with the subject line “PALA Rules.” Comments can also be mailed to PALA Rules, Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana, 59601-0701.

FWP seeks comment on Somers Beach State Park development

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on a draft development plan for Somers Beach State Park on Flathead Lake.

The plan builds on public input gathered in 2022 and proposes a variety of new recreational amenities at the 106-acre park on the north shore near Somers. While most of the park would remain undeveloped in its natural state, the options include common features, such as restrooms, administrative buildings and park host sites, that provide for public safety, operational efficiency and site stewardship.

Additional proposals are grouped into two alternatives that offer different levels of development of land-based and water-based amenities. These include limited overnight accommodations, launch sites for hand-carried boats, and picnic and group-use shelters, among others. A third “no action” alternative would keep the current minimal site setup.

These options are outlined in a draft environmental assessment that is open to public comment for 30 days through Feb. 13, 2023. Comments can be submitted online at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices, or in writing to Somers Beach State Park Development Proposal EA, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, 490 N. Meridian Road, Kalispell, MT 59901, or via email to Stevie.Burton@mt.gov. A printed copy of the draft EA is available upon request.

FWP will host a virtual informational meeting on Jan. 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. to explain the development options and answer questions. Information on this meeting is posted online at https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/somers-beach-planning-project.

FWP’s preferred alternative for development at Somers Beach would include day-use visitor amenities, including group-use shelters, trails and a natural playground, as well as limited overnight accommodations at three small cabins on the park’s west side and up to six small tent pads on the east side. The 12-foot-by-12-foot cabins would be available for nightly rental through the state park’s campsite reservation system, while the 10-foot-by-10-foot tent pads would be available on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone arriving on foot, bicycle or other nonmotorized means, such as kayak. Overnight vehicle parking at the main parking lot would be prohibited.

Somers Beach State Park features a mixture of agricultural and undeveloped uplands that transition to wetlands near Flathead Lake. The western side of the park features the only developed road, which extends from Burnell Avenue to the lake. A significant portion of the park’s 106 acres is lakebed. Approximately 45 acres become exposed lakebed when Flathead Lake reaches low pool from fall through spring. The exposed lakebed is used by recreationists for hiking, mountain biking, skiing, ice skating and other activities. During full pool, the primary park use has been walking, with most of the use originating from the parking lot.

In fall 2021, FWP acquired the Somers Beach property on the northwest shore of Flathead Lake with plans to add it to Montana’s state park system. Interim developments were completed at the park, including an access road, parking lot and erosion control beach to protect the loss of shoreline and conserve wetlands. Park boundaries are marked, and site cleanup has begun with the removal of old fencing materials.

In spring 2022, FWP launched a public planning process to help guide future use and development of the state park, starting with a public scoping survey that collected input on preferences, interests and ideas for the site. There were nearly 1,300 individual responses with approximately 80% coming from the Flathead Valley. FWP hosted in-person and virtual open houses in summertime to build on information gained from the public survey. Input from the open houses and survey helped FWP staff develop the draft environmental assessment.

For more information, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/somers-beach-planning-project.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks