Outdoor briefs: Grant deadline; fish rules bumped; mining areas; avian viruses

Nov. 15 deadline for fisheries program

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds landowners, watershed groups and others that this winter’s deadline to apply for Future Fisheries Improvement Program grants is Nov. 15.

The goal of FWP’s Future Fisheries Program is to restore rivers, streams and lakes to improve Montana’s wild fish habitat. Entities can receive funding for qualifying projects that benefit Montana’s wild fish. Each project is assessed by an independent review panel and final funding decisions are made by the Fish and Wildlife Commission.

To learn more about the Future Fisheries Improvement Program, and to download the grant application form, go to the FFIP website at https://fwp.mt.gov/ffip, email FWPFFIP@mt.gov or call the program manager at 406-444-2432.

Completed Future Fisheries Improvement Program applications must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15 and should be sent electronically to FWPFFIP@mt.gov. Paper applications can be sent to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Fisheries Habitat Bureau, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.i

Fish rules bumped from October agenda

Proposed changes to the Montana fishing regulations will not be on the Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting agenda for October as originally planned.

Instead, potential regulation changes will wait until a new statewide fisheries management plan is in place in 2023.

After reviewing public comment received on the proposed regulations and considering the ongoing revision of the statewide fisheries plan, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks determined that the plan should be completed first to inform regulation changes.

The proposed fishing regulations were out for review from Aug 26.-Sept. 22, 2022, and were planned to go before the commission at their Oct. 20 meeting for final adoption. Several of the proposed changes are based on criteria that will be detailed in the revised fisheries management plan.

FWP fisheries staff are working on the management plan now and it will go out for public comment in December. The department will use the public input for the management plan to determine if adjusting fisheries management strategies for some waterbodies is needed. The plan, when finalized, will then help to inform proposals for the 2024 fishing regulations and beyond.

The commission will consider extending the 2022 fishing regulations into 2023 at its Oct. 20 meeting. Changes to the fishing regulations will be considered after the revised management plan is adopted in early 2023.

Take precautions in mining areas

The Dry Fork of the Belt Creek Basin is a popular spot for dispersed camping and recreation on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, and due to the mining history of this corridor, visitors are advised to take precautions.

Due to historic mining practices, heavy metals may be present in the water, along shorelines, and within the floodplain.

“Lead is one of the many heavy metals that is present in this recreational corridor,” said Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs District Ranger Helen Smith.

Brochures are available at the local district office in Neihart to help folks recreate safely in the area.

Exposure to lead and other heavy metals can occur through ingestion and inhalation of contaminated soils. Lead exposure can affect nearly every system in the body and often occurs with no obvious symptoms. Health effects from lead and other heavy metals primarily occur through ingestion and inhalation of contaminated soils therefore good hygiene practices should be used to limit exposure. Lead exposure can harm the nervous system, especially in children and pregnant women.

Here are some tips for minimizing lead/heavy metal exposure:

• Wash hands and face before eating and limit hand to mouth contact.

• Bring water for drinking, cooking, and washing. Do not use water from the stream — even if it is filtered.

• Keep yourself and belongings clean. Remove dirt from clothes, toys, pets and equipment before leaving the area since soil tracked home from recreational areas can become a source of exposure.

• Wear bandanas or other dust-coverings over the mouth and nose when riding off-road trails

• Stay on trails and in designated areas

• Eat on a table or on a blanket in grassy areas to avoid accidently consuming soil and dust.

• Do not harvest edible plants from floodplain areas

• Limit contact with soil along the streambank

• Reference Montana Department of Environmental Quality state guidelines for safe fish consumption.

Environmental cleanup is ongoing to protect human health and provide ecological restoration.

Visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/barker-hughesville to learn more about the work of the Environmental Protection Agency in this area.

Call the Belt Creek Ranger District office at: (406) 236-5100 if you have further questions.

Be wary of avian viruses

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus was detected in wild birds and domestic poultry in Montana earlier this year.

While HPAI cases in wild birds did appear to decline over the summer, there are detections of new cases in parts of the U.S., including Montana this fall. HPAI viruses are extremely infectious and fatal to poultry and some species of wild birds.

Some scientists have been concerned that the U.S. would see a resurgence of the virus during the fall migration. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is monitoring the situation by testing wild birds that display symptoms consistent with HPAI infection. While HPAI is considered a potentially zoonotic disease, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to consider the risk to people from wild birds to be low.

Since it was first detected in the eastern United States in January, it has spread to all four bird migration flyways, including the Central and Pacific flyways which include parts of Montana.

Human infections with bird flu viruses are rare but can occur, usually after close contact with infected birds. The current risk to the general public from bird flu viruses is low; however, it is important to remember that risk depends on exposure, and people with more exposure might have a greater risk of infection.

Although the CDC considers risk of HPAI spread to humans to be very low, Montanans should take precautions when handling game birds or any sick or dead bird they find. Whenever possible, avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife. Even if a bird is not suspected to have died from a contagious disease, gloves should always be worn if a dead animal must be handled for disposal.

Raptors are susceptible to HPAI and are typically exposed via eating infected birds. The general recommendation for falconers is to avoid hunting and/or feeding wild birds, particularly waterfowl, during the outbreak. Enhanced biosecurity practices with enhanced cleaning and limiting contact with wild birds or birds from other facilities is also warranted.

Sick falcons should be promptly reported to a veterinarian and be quarantined from other birds in the facility.

Bird hunters should follow these simple precautions when processing or handling wild game:

Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.

Wear disposable latex or rubber gloves while cleaning game or cleaning bird feeders.

Do not eat, drink or smoke while cleaning game.

People and equipment that have been in contact with wild game birds should avoid contact with back yard poultry flocks.

Wash hands with soap and water or alcohol wipes immediately after handling game or cleaning bird feeders.

Wash tools and work surfaces used to clean game birds with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10 percent solution of chlorine bleach—one part chlorine bleach to 10 parts water.

Separate raw meat, and anything it touches, from cooked or ready-to-eat foods to avoid contamination.

Cook game meat thoroughly to an internal temperature of at least 165°F.

Do not keep bird feeders near domestic poultry.

For more information on AI in wild birds, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/diseases/avian-influenza, or visit the USGS website at https://www.usgs.gov/centers/nwhc/science/avian-influenza-surveillance.