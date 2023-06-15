Send FWP your best fishing photo and art

Going fishing soon? Don’t forget your camera. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wants to feature your fun on the next fishing regulations booklet. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2024 fishing regulation booklet.

Think beyond the brag board. We’re looking for unique or unusual photos, perhaps a state record fish or a fish never previously seen on the cover. Help FWP show what diverse fish can be found in Montana.

Photo contest:

Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the regs cover.

Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch.

FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited.

Please include a short description of the photo, so we can provide some caption information.

Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes.

Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.

Photo must be taken in Montana.

Art contest

Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana.

Please send in your best photo and drawing today! Email to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov. Deadline is Oct. 15.

Winners will receive their photo on the cover, a subscription to Montana Outdoors Magazine and a Montana Outdoors t-shirt.​

Buck Buchanan to play at Missouri Headwaters State Park

THREE FORKS – Missouri Headwaters State Park will host a free program featuring Montana musician Buck Buchanan on Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m.

The program will be behind the park office. There is no cost to Montana residents. An $8 entrance fee applies at Montana state parks for all nonresident vehicles.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair and bug spray. S’mores will be served afterward.

Buck Buchanan’s love of music began at a very young age while growing up on a western Idaho cattle ranch. His appreciation of music, combined with his love of poetry, led him on the path to writing songs. In 1976, he moved to West Yellowstone to be part of a country rock band with his longtime friends. In 1980, he moved to Bozeman and was a science teacher for 22 years at Belgrade Middle School. His love for songwriting and playing music never ended, so in 1998, he and Johnny Regan founded the country band, www.Twang. Buck currently resides in Manhattan with his wife, Carol.

Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles north of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.

Alder Bridge Fishing Access Site reopens

ALDER – Flooding at Alder Bridge Fishing Access Site has receded, and the site has reopened.

The site was closed on June 1 because flooding on the Ruby River inundated the site. Water levels in many waterbodies remain high. Flooding poses hazards to recreationists, including colder water, unseen obstacles and reduced access.

For updates on restrictions and closures of Montana waterbodies and lands managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

Bowhunter education course set in Three Forks

THREE FORKS – Volunteer instructors will teach a bowhunter education course in Three Forks early next month.

The class will be July 1 and 2 at Three Forks High School’s tech education classroom across from the football field. Students must register for the class in advance by visiting register-ed.com/events/view/200120.

Students will also need to pick up a bowhunter education course manual from a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks office and read it prior to the first day of class.

All first-time bowhunters in Montana must complete a bowhunter education course or show proof of a prior year’s archery license from another state or province. All classes are free, and students must be at least 12 years old by Jan. 16, 2024, to take a bowhunter education class this year.

Hunter and bowhunter education classes are taught by skilled volunteer instructors and offer hands-on learning experiences, mentoring opportunities and the ability for students to ask questions of experienced hunters. Students learn how to handle firearms and archery equipment safely, basic survival skills, hunting ethics, wildlife management, game identification, landowner-hunter relations, and Montana hunting laws and regulations.

To learn more about hunter and bowhunter education in Montana, visit fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter-education.

Two events scheduled at Pictograph Cave State Park

BILLINGS – Pictograph Cave State Park outside of Billings is hosting two events on Saturday, June 17. Both events are free to attend, but the regular $8 state park entrance fee will apply for nonresident vehicles. There is no entrance fee for Montana residents at state parks.

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Dave Caserio, local writer and educator, will lead a writing workshop at the park’s picnic area.

Participants will use observations of the natural world and explorations of the historical, cultural and geological background of the area to create works in any genre of writing. The outdoor workshop will include a brief tour of Pictograph Cave State Park, discussion of the writing process, independent exploration and writing time and opportunity to share and discuss pieces.

Caserio has authored multiple books of poetry and has contributed to a variety of anthologies. He works locally in Billings and across the region with community outreach organizations to lead workshops.

Space is limited. To reserve your space, please contact Pictograph Cave State Park at 406-254-7342.

And from 8:30 to about 11 p.m., Yellowstone Valley Astronomy Association (YVAA) will host a night sky viewing event.

YVAA club members will share their knowledge of the south-central Montana sky and provide telescopes and other viewing instruments to observe stars, planets and celestial bodies.

This event will be held in the park’s parking area. Broader access to the park will not be available during the event, including trails. Reservations are not required.

For more information on Pictograph Cave State Park, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/pictograph-cave/ or call 406-254-7342.

FWP seeks comment on 2 draft environmental assessments

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on a goldfish removal project and a parking access project. For more information, including how to submit comments, click on the link provided or visit fwp.mt.gov/public-notices.

FWP proposes to remove the illegally introduced goldfish population from the affected pond near the town of Big Sandy. FWP would use the piscicide rotenone to eliminate distribution of the invasive goldfish population to downstream locations. The threat of this goldfish population to continue to reproduce and potentially distribute to downstream locations must be addressed to eliminate the risk of competition with native fish and expansion of this nonnative invasive species in the Big Sandy and Milk River watersheds. Comments due July 7.

FWP is also proposing to construct a gravel parking lot along Montana Highway 2 in Columbia Falls to provide parking and pedestrian access to the Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area. The proposed project would provide a formal public access point to the WMA. FWP proposes to construct a gravel parking area (150 feet by 50 feet) to accommodate up to 12 vehicles. Pending project approval, construction of the parking area and associated infrastructure would commence in the fall of 2023 with an anticipated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. Comments due June 27.

