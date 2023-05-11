No fishing licenses on Mother's Day weekend

No fishing licenses will be required Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14.

So grab your gear and your gal and head out to enjoy Montana’s countless rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs.

In 2021, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law Senate Bill 61, which makes it free to fish in Montana on Mother’s Day.

Montanans have enjoyed free fishing on Father’s Day weekend for more than 10 years.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

FWP begins black bear study

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks researchers are launching a new multi-year study on black bears this month aimed at better understanding and estimating the population across the state.

The first season of field research will focus on areas in west-central Montana, including the Blackfoot River watershed from Gold Creek through Ovando and Helmville.

The new Montana black bear monitoring program will ultimately help FWP to gain accurate and timely understanding of the black bear populations, accounting for regional differences, to better inform management decisions. Biologists will be able to better assess how hunter harvest and habitat are impacting black bear populations and patterns and make season adjustments and recommendations based on monitoring results.

The study aims to estimate bear abundance, where they are found, what types of habitats they use most frequently and provide a better understanding of survival rates and causes of mortality for males, females and cubs.

Part of the research will include collecting genetic information from barbed wire hair collection sites (called hair corrals). The samples collected at these sites will give researchers the ability to estimate bear numbers, sex and species in a given area. This month, FWP is setting up hair corrals in the Blackfoot. The sites will be set with scents that attract bears to walk through the area, leaving hair samples behind. There will be no food reward for the bear, just the scent. Scents will not be added to the locations until after spring black bear hunting season ends June 15.

Because bear activity increases at these hair corral sites, potentially including grizzly bears, bright orange signs will be stapled to trees or posts within 100 yards of each site. If you see these signs or come upon a scent station, be aware of potentially increased numbers of bears in the immediate area and stay away. All scent sites located on public land will be removed by the end of August, before the beginning of archery season.

Researchers will also gather data from GPS collars on adult and subadult male and female bears. The collars will help researchers understand bear movement, survival, and other more specific information on bear habits. FWP hopes to collar approximately 40 bears across western Montana from June through August. Warning signs will be posted along the major access points to trapping sites, and it is important for safety to stay aware and out of posted areas wherever you see these signs.

After this field season concludes, the research will rotate to other parts of the state and eventually repeat in west-central Montana again in 2027.

If you are recreating or working outdoors in Montana, it is always a good idea to carry bear spray in case of a surprise bear encounter. Find out more tips on bear safety: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

State honors landowners

Landowners participating in Montana’s Block Management Program were recognized recently for the public access they have provided to hunters in southwest Montana.

Block Management is a cooperative program between private landowners and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to help landowners provide and manage free public hunting access to private land and sometimes adjacent or isolated public lands.

FWP staff in southwest Montana hosted several dinners in late April to thank landowners for their contributions.

During the 2022 hunting season, 106 landowners in southwest Montana participated in the program, providing up to 517,537 acres of public access on private lands. The region has seen a steady increase in the amount of visitation from hunters, while the number of participating landowners has remained relatively flat. In 2022, block management areas in the region saw 92,178 hunter days, compared with a 10-year average of 81,881 hunter days.

In southwest Montana, 34 landowners have been enrolled in Block Management for 25 years or more. These extensive contributions represent long-standing working relationships and countless memorable seasons for hunters.

“We are so grateful to the landowners who generously foster access opportunities for Montana’s hunting public,” said Linnaea Schroeer, FWP’s regional recreation manager in southwest Montana. “We’re also thankful to the hunters who help keep these partnerships alive through safe, respectful and ethical hunting.”

Landowners interested in enrolling in Block Management can contact a regional office of FWP, and applications will be accepted until June 1. Access guides for the coming hunting season will be available by Aug. 15. Learn more by visiting fwp.mt.gov/hunt/access/blockmanagem

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Boat ramp and parking at Ennis site reopens

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks maintenance staff have completed repairs to the entrance road at Ennis Fishing Access Site, and the boat ramp and parking area are open to visitors.

The campground at the site remains closed while more repairs are made, but it is expected to be open later this month.

Ennis Fishing Access Site is on the Madison River, just south of Ennis. The site flooded in December, which required the site to be closed until the water and ice subsided and FWP could make repairs.

As river flows rise this spring, recreationists should keep in mind that dangerous river conditions can arise suddenly, and access roads can also be impacted. Closures may still be in effect for some fishing access sites throughout Montana. To see where site closures and waterbody restrictions are, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Truly Bridge access site on Smith River closed

High flows in the Smith River have flooded Truly Bridge Fishing Access Site near Ulm, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has authorized an emergency closure of the site, closing the site to all public access until further notice.

Current flows measured upstream at the Eden Bridge gauge on the Smith River are over 3,400 cubic feet per second, which is nearly double the highest flows ever recorded there for this date. The high water has inundated the FAS and people are at risk of unexpectedly being swept into the river, resulting in injury or drowning.

Signs informing the public of the closures/restrictions will be posted at access points. Closures or restrictions will be lifted when conditions allow and will be dependent on the extent and duration of the flooding in the area.

The public is asked to use extreme caution when accessing all FWP sites such as fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, state parks, and any other areas near rivers or streams. Flood water elevations change rapidly, and some sites may become partially or fully submerged by flood waters within minutes or hours.

Information on other closures and restrictions can be found on FWP’s website.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks