Outdoor Briefs: Free admission for two months at Lewis and Clark center

The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center in Great Falls will waive general admission fees in January and February to encourage visitation and accessibility.

“We want folks to experience the Interpretive Center,” said Acting Center Manager Jeff LaRock. “Fee free months help make the exhibits more accessible, and January and February are good months to get in from the cold for a few hours and see what the Interpretive Center has to offer.”

Starting Jan. 4, the center, at 4201 Giant Springs Road, will open fee-free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and from 12 – 5 p.m. on Sunday. It will offer its standard schedule of orientation videos, access to our main exhibit space, and access to the trails and grounds around the building. The center will still charge standard tuition for school groups that come for formal education programs and for commercial tour groups.

Since 1998, the center has displayed the spirit of exploration embodied by the 1804-1806 noLewis and Clark Expedition through western North America and their interactions with Plains and Northwest Indians. Each year, 48,000 visitors engage in live programs with park rangers and special presenters, walk interpretive trails, explore 6,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits, view movies directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan or Gray Warriner or take an optional audio tour in any of five languages.

The center is managed by the USDA Forest Service. To slow the spread of COVID-19, masks are now required for all visitors. Call us at (406) 727-8733 or visit https://go.usa.gov/xezH8 for more information.

Oltrogge to lead ranger district

Jason Oltrogge will lead the Judith Musselshell Ranger District, the eastern most district on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

“Jason’s understanding of the unique landscape on the east end of our Forest as well as his connection to Harlowton, Stanford and the surrounding communities will make him a great leader for the district,” Forest Supervisor Bill Avey said in a news release. “He has already done great work to navigate the district through several late season human-caused fires this fall.”

He has been serving in the role since October.

Oltrogge holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wyoming. He launched his career as a trail crew volunteer with the Forest Service in 1990 on the Bridger-Teton National Forest before accepting a range specialist position on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Since October 2006, he has served on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest supporting the range programs for both the Rocky Mountain and Judith Musselshell ranger districts.

Oltrogge lives with his wife, Mindy, in Stanford where they raised their children.

He has served as a member of the Stanford Volunteer Fire Department and Judith Basin Search and Rescue. In his free time, he enjoys spending time in the mountains following his two bird dogs around, paddle boarding, fishing and hiking.

FWP buys 772 acres near Columbia Falls for $7.26M

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on Tuesday finalized the $7.26 million purchase of 772 acres of intact forestland along the Flathead River near Columbia Falls from former landowner Columbia Falls Aluminum Co., a subsidiary of Glencore Inc.

It will add to a 12,000-acre network of conserved land along 50 miles of the Flathead River and Flathead Lake downstream of Columbia Falls. The property is just east of Columbia Falls and south of the Flathead River and is one of the Flathead Valley’s largest remaining undeveloped riverfront properties.

It serves as critical winter range for elk, moose and white-tailed deer, and provides important habitat connectivity for grizzly bears, bull trout and 43 Species of Greatest Conservation Need, officials said. The wetlands and quality riparian habitat on the property help safeguard the excellent water quality of the Flathead River and Flathead Lake.

The acquisition also secures permanent public access to the property, which will include a limited opportunity for hunting and a 3-mile community trail constructed by Gateway to Glacier Trail, Inc. for use by hikers, bikers, birdwatchers and others.

FWP will now manage the property as the Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area and safeguard critical wildlife habitat while allowing public access, officials said.

Funding for the purchase includes $4 million from the US Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, which is funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund and $2.5 million from Habitat Montana, which uses big game license fees for habitat conservation.

Flathead Land Trust was tasked with raising the remaining $590,000 with help from funding partners, the Flathead Lakers. The majority of the donations were from local individuals and organizations as well as large grants from Heart of the Rockies Initiative, The Kendeda Fund, Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust, AGL Foundation, Cinnabar Foundation, Cross Charitable Foundation, Whitefish Community Foundation, Headwaters Montana, Montana Trout Unlimited, Flathead Valley Trout Unlimited, Flathead Wildlife, Flathead Audubon, and Vital Ground Foundation. Large donations from individuals were also received from Dean Marsh, David and Chet Barclay, Bob and Betty Moore, Molly Miller and Mark Jungerman, Walter Rowntree and Laura Reynolds, George and Kimberly Ruhana, and an anonymous donor. Over 250 individuals stepped up to financially contribute to the project.

FWP panel to meet Monday via Zoom

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet via Zoom from 9-10 a.m. on Monday.

The commission will make final decisions on the following:

Amending Administrative Rule 12.11.6702 to repeal the Madison River walk/wade section and to reinstate the 2020 Madison River walk/wade section

Repeal Administrative Rule 12.11.6706 regarding the rest/rotation sections of the Madison River

Big Hole River brown trout fishing regulations

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.

FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

Groups or individuals interested in building or improving a community fishing pond have until Feb. 1 to apply for a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Community Pond Program grant.

The program aims at enhancing public fishing opportunities in or near Montana communities by providing funding to build or improve a public fishing pond.

Applicants must provide at least 30% of the total project cost, which can include contributions such as heavy equipment time, construction materials, labor, engineering services and more. Anyone wishing to sponsor a project may apply. A total of $100,000 in grant funds is available for ponds that offer public fishing opportunities.

Since 2003, the Community Pond Program has funded projects that benefit young anglers and their families by providing locations where individuals of all ages can learn angling skills. Morel information, including a grant application form, is available on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov. Click on “About FWP,” select “Grant Programs,” then click on Community Pond Program. The direct link is: https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/community-pond.

Applications must be received on or before Feb. 1. Applicants are required to contact their local FWP fisheries biologist to obtain project support. For more information, contact Michelle McGree, FWP program officer, at 406-444-2432 or mmcgree@mt.gov..

