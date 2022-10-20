Outdoor briefs: Forest survey; CWD; trapper ed; poaching; hunter access; fishing site

Visitor use monitored in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

The National Visitor Use Monitoring survey is underway on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest to help gather data for forest managers on where visitors go, what activities they engage in, and what experiences they have.

“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is important so we can assess visitor experiences on the Forest and strive to make it a better place to visit,” said Forest Recreation Program Manager Rory Glueckert. “We would appreciate it if visitors would pull over and answer a few questions. It’s important for interviewers to talk with local people using the forest, as well as out-of-area visitors, so that all types of visitors are represented in the study.”

The survey began earlier this month and will run through Sept 30, 2023. Visitors may encounter Forest Service employees wearing bright orange vests and/or signage reading, “Traffic Survey Ahead,” near recreation sites and along Forest Service roads on the Helena, Townsend and Lincoln ranger districts.

The survey gathers basic visitor information and their impact to the local economy. It provides national forest managers with an estimate of how many people recreate on the forest, what activities they engage in while there and how satisfied people are with their visit. The information gathered will be used for both forest planning and local community tourism planning.

Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/about-agency/nvum to learn more about the monitoring program.

-- U.S. Forest Service

Bozeman CWD station hours extended for youth hunt

BOZEMAN – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in Bozeman will be available to help youth hunters learn how to sample their harvested deer for chronic wasting disease at the conclusion of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt.

The CWD sampling station at FWP’s Bozeman office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, and the station will have extended hours on Friday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sampling stations provide FWP staff to help hunters collect and submit samples for CWD testing, which is paid for by FWP.

Montana’s special two-day youth deer hunt is Oct. 20-21 and is open to youth hunters ages 10 to 15 who have taken hunter education or who are enrolled in the apprentice hunter program.

Hunters who would like help collecting samples are asked to bring their harvested animal unfrozen with at least 3 inches of neck attached, as well as a knife. Hunters will also be asked to provide the location coordinates of their harvest to help with CWD monitoring.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose. It is always fatal, and there is no known cure. It was first detected in Montana’s wild herds in 2017.

CWD sample submission is voluntary throughout Montana. If hunters want their harvested animal sampled, they can submit samples themselves by following steps listed at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/chronic-wasting-disease/get-your-animal-sampled or by visiting a CWD sampling station.

CWD sampling stations will be operated in various locations in Montana. For more information about sampling station hours and locations, and other information about CWD in Montana, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/chronic-wasting-disease.

Nov. 19 trapper education field day set for Bozeman area

BOZEMAN – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a trapper education field day in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The field day will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 5:30 p.m. at FWP’s Bozeman office, 1400 S. 19th Ave. Students must register for the field day in advance by visiting register-ed.com/events/view/187564. Students must also complete the free online education course prior to the field day by visiting fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/trapping.

The 2021 Montana Legislature passed Senate Bill 60, which requires trappers to pass the education course if they have not purchased a trapping license for at least three previous seasons.

Trappers who have purchased a trapping license for three previous seasons will be asked to list that experience when purchasing a license. All other trappers age 12 and older will need to take the trapper education course before purchasing a license.

Wolf trappers who have taken a wolf trapper education course but haven’t been a licensed trapper for three years will need to complete the full trapper education course to be able to trap wolves in 2022 and beyond.

Montana’s Trapper Education program includes online coursework and a mandatory field day, where students can learn from experienced trappers about trapping ethics, avoidance of non-target species, fur management and safety. This course also includes the mandatory wolf trapper certification for anyone looking to also trap wolves.

For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/trapping.

FWP hotline to help nab poachers

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks toll-free hotline for reporting wildlife poaching, property damage, and violations of fish and game laws is in operation 24 hours a day.

TIP-MONT is the acronym for Turn in Poachers—Montana. Poaching includes:

hunting out of season or at night using spotlights

taking more than one's legal limit

nonresidents who purchase resident licenses

professional and commercial poachers who illegally offer outfitter and guide services.

If you witnesses a fish and game violation, or property vandalism, you can report the crime by calling 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668); or Report a Violation online at fwp.mt.gov, then click Enforcement.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Ask before you access private land

Montana's millions of acres of private land offer some excellent hunting opportunities — the only catch is gaining the landowner's permission to hunt.

It is Montana law that hunters obtain landowner permission to hunt on all private land.

Here are a few things to keep in mind that will greatly improve results when attempting to secure hunting access to private land.

Show courtesy to the landowner and make hunting arrangements by calling or visiting at times convenient to the landowner.

Plan ahead and secure permission well in advance of the actual hunting date.

Provide complete information about yourself and your hunting companions, including vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers.

Explain what type of hunting you wish to do and be sure to ask any questions which can help clarify the conditions of access.

Follow the landowner’s instructions and bring with you only the companions for whom you obtained landowner permission.

Be sure to thank the landowner after your hunt.

Hunters and landowners can learn more by investing some time on Montana's Hunter-Landowner Stewardship Project, an information program for anyone interested in promoting responsible hunter behavior and good hunter and landowner relationships in Montana. Visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, then click "Hunting" under Quick Links.

For more information on hunting access in Montana, check out the "Hunter Access" pages on FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov.

Cornell Park transferred to FWP as permanent fishing access site

DILLON – A new fishing access site has been permanently established on the Beaverhead River for recreationists to enjoy.

The Beaverhead Trails Coalition donated Cornell Park to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks last month through a cooperative, multi-year effort involving several organizations. The 3.5-acre parcel, now known as Cornell Park Fishing Access Site, is just west of Dillon along 10 Mile Road.

The site has been open to the public for several years. It was previously owned by John and Phyllis Erb, and the Kiwanis Club of Dillon had maintained it for public access since the 1980s. The Erb family expressed interest in donating the property to the public, and the Beaverhead Trails Coalition acquired it in 2020 with the intent of making some site improvements and ensuring perpetual public access.

At that time, FWP and the Beaverhead Trails Coalition formed an agreement with the Beaverhead Watershed Committee, the Kiwanis Club of Dillon, and Montana Trout Unlimited working toward transferring the site to FWP.

FWP published a draft environmental assessment in March that detailed the proposal. In its August meeting, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission gave approval for FWP to move forward with the acquisition, which was finalized in September. The site will continue to provide river access and day-use opportunities close to Dillon.

“Completion of this joint effort is one of the major accomplishments of the Trails Coalition for public interests in Beaverhead County,” said Dan Downey, president of the Beaverhead Trails Coalition. “It’s great that Dillon now has a riverside park providing permanent public access to the river.”

“FWP is excited to acquire this new fishing access site so close to Dillon,” said Marina Yoshioka, FWP’s regional supervisor in southwest Montana. “We wish to thank the Beaverhead Trails Coalition for its vision in acquiring and holding the property until FWP could complete requirements to acquire ownership, as well as all other partners who helped make the transfer happen.”

The coalition oversaw several improvements to the property, such as adding fencing around some trees to protect them from beavers, removing dead and unsafe trees and limbs, designing future park facilities, basic streambank stabilization, and signing. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Kiwanis Club of Dillon, and cadets from the Montana Youth Challenge Academy helped remove fallen cottonwood trees.

FWP plans to continue making site improvements in the future, including adding a boat ramp and a vault toilet.

Funding and other support for this project have been provided by the Erb family, the Beaverhead Trails Coalition, FWP, the Kiwanis Club of Dillon, the Beaverhead Watershed Committee, Montana Trout Unlimited, United Way, AARP, and others. The Beaverhead Trails Coalition and FWP wish to express their thanks to all parties who have assisted in this project.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks