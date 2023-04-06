York’s Islands Fishing Access Site reopened

TOWNSEND – York’s Islands Fishing Access Site on the Missouri River has reopened.

The site was closed in December due to flooding. Ice jams and flooding here have receded, allowing public access to resume.

Partial and full closures are still in effect for some fishing access sites affected by seasonal flooding. To see where site closures and waterbody restrictions are in place, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

As river flows rise this spring, recreationists should keep in mind that dangerous conditions can arise suddenly. Learn more about safe boating practices at fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating.

Becoming an Outdoors Woman seeks instructors

If you have a particular outdoor skill and are interested in sharing it with others, you might make an excellent volunteer instructor for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking BOW instructors in southeast Montana to help offer educational events across the region. A meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Sleep Inn & Suites in Miles City, with lunch provided.

BOW, a nationwide program, introduces women to different outdoor skills such as fishing, hunting, shooting, archery, orienteering, camp cooking, kayaking and much more. BOW provides participants with information, encouragement, and hands-on instruction in a non-intimidating setting. Events are designed both for people who are new to outdoor activities and for those who want to expand their knowledge.

BOW offers events around the state, ranging from short sessions on single topics to a three-day summer camp inviting women to choose four outdoor activities to try.

Past BOW topics have included basic gun handling, rifle and shotgun shooting, archery, kayaking, paddleboarding, Dutch oven cooking, fishing, survival, backpacking, birding, outdoor yoga, nature journaling, photography, plant ID, canning and more. Topics are often based on instructor skills and interests, so the program is always open to new ideas.

BOW instructors can be men or women. To better serve this area, FWP is seeking people based in southeast Montana counties including Custer, Treasure, Garfield, Rosebud, Prairie, Powder River, Carter, Fallon, Wibaux and Dawson.

Kylie Kembel, FWP outdoor skills coordinator in Helena, will provide an overview of BOW and discuss the role volunteer instructors would play. Following the meeting, attendees are invited to stay for lunch at the Sleep Inn.

For more information about BOW, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov, follow BOW on Facebook at FWP Becoming an Outdoors Woman – BOW, or contact Marla Prell, FWP Region 7 communications and education program manager, at 406-234-0926 or email mprell@mt.gov.

Portions of Milltown State Park overlook to remain closed

MILLTOWN — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reminding the public that the exhibit portion of the overlook area at Milltown State Park is closed for public safety due to geologic instability on the cliffside above the river. An area to the west side of the tunnel below the cliff is also closed.

The exhibit area at the end of the trail at the overlook has been closed since last summer when new cracks and crevasses developed along the cliff edge. FWP officials closed the area as a safety precaution and ordered a geologic assessment of the area.

While erosion has occurred at the site for thousands of years, the assessment and corresponding report, which was completed earlier this month, documents the impact the development of the Milwaukee Road Railroad and Milltown Dam had on the cliffside. The removal of the dam and restoration of the naturally flowing Clark Fork and Blackfoot rivers have likely accelerated that erosion over the past 15 years.

FWP added more signs and temporary fencing in the closed areas last week. The closure applies to the short trail that leads out to the cliff edge in the overlook area and the area to the west end of Tunnel 16 ½ below the cliffside. The tunnel itself remains closed as well, as it always has been.

Visitors can still park in the Milltown State Park Overlook parking area to access the trail that leads to the floodplain. All other park trails also remain open. River users, traveling down the Clark Fork or Blackfoot through the confluence area, should stay to the middle of the channel or river right, avoiding the area immediately below the cliffside.

It is hard to predict exactly how fast the hillside will continue to degrade, so FWP park manager, Michael Kustudia, says that keeping the area closed is important for public safety.

“This is a relatively small portion of the state park, and it is really important that visitors stay away from areas marked as closed,” Kustudia said. “We’re working with the county and other partners to assess the long-term options and hope to still provide a safe way to view the restored confluence area from above.”

FWP accepting applications for mountain lion panel

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting applications for the West-central Lion Ecoregional Population Objective Committee (WC LEPOC), which will advise the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on management of the west-central mountain lion ecoregional population. The committee will recommend population trend, size and sex-age composition at the end of the next five years to address lion population sustainability at a target level that maximizes public satisfaction related to lion hunter opportunity, lion conflict and ungulate population trends.

In 2019, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted the new Mountain Lion Monitoring and Management Strategy. This strategy outlines the scientific basis for conserving, monitoring and managing harvest of mountain lions in Montana. An integral part of implementing this new strategy in Montana is the formulation of a Lion Ecoregional Population Objective Committee in each of the three western lion ecoregions. The WC LEPOC will consist of 12 citizens representing a broad spectrum of mountain lion stakeholders who will be selected through an application process. The committee will meet for in-person meetings Aug. 15-16 and Oct. 12-13 to deliberate on the issues and make recommendations that FWP can carry forward to the Fish and Wildlife Commission. Committee members will be required to attend all meetings.

Those interested in applying for membership on the committee may download an application from FWP’s website at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/wc-mountain-lion-workgroup.

The deadline for application is 5 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet April 18

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet 8:30 a.m. April 18 via Zoom.

It will also be streamed live on the FWP website, and the public can participate via Zoom. Those who plan to make a comment via Zoom must register on the FWP website by noon on April 17.

The commission will make final decisions on most of the following items:

The decision scheduled for the Gray Wolf Administrative Rule oMontana (ARM) is not a final decision. The proposal on the wolf ARM is to initiate rule making, with additional process steps and more public involvement to follow at future commission meetings.

Wildlife

Lost River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Grazing Lease

2023-2024 Fall Migratory Bird Regulations

Amendments to ARM 12.9.1303 (Control Methods of the Gray Wolf Include Non-lethal and Lethal Means)

Parks and Outdoor Recreation

White Bear Fishing Access Site (FAS)

FAS Annual Rule

Land and Water

Sportsman’s Bridge FAS

Property Addition to Paul’s Memorial FAS

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.

Deadline nears for fisheries grant

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds landowners, watershed groups and others that this summer’s deadline to apply for Future Fisheries Improvement Program (FFIP) grants is May 15.

The goal of the program is to restore rivers, streams and lakes to improve Montana’s wild fish habitat. Entities can receive funding for qualifying projects that benefit Montana’s wild fish. Each project is assessed by an independent review panel, and final funding decisions are made by the Fish and Wildlife Commission.

To learn more about FFIP and to download the grant application form, go to the FFIP website at https://fwp.mt.gov/ffip, email FWPFFIP@mt.gov or call the program manager at 406-444-2432.

Applications must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 15 and should be sent electronically to FWPFFIP@mt.gov. Paper applications can be sent to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Fisheries Habitat Bureau, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.

