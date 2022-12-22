Outdoor briefs: First Day Hikes; fishing access site closed; trophy bison hunt and more

Start your New Year off right with a First Day Hike

HELENA – Kick off the New Year right with a First Day Hike at a state park near you. On Jan. 1, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host First Day Hikes at Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore, and Lone Pine units), Travelers’ Rest State Park, Missouri Headwaters State Park, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Pictograph Cave State Park and Makoshika State Park. Being immersed in nature has never been more important for your mental health and physical well-being. These fun and informative hikes are open to all ages and are family friendly.

Every time you hike, snowshoe, fat-tire bike, sled or cross-country ski a trail at one of these parks, log your miles at the trailhead to help lead your park to victory. At the end of the month, the participants with the most miles from each park will receive a prize. The competition will kick off on Jan. 1 and conclude on Jan. 31.

Montana State Parks First Day Hikes are available at:

Spring Meadow Lake State Park

Visit Spring Meadon State Park for a short, easy hike just under a mile. We will discuss the history, flora and fauna and interesting facts about Spring Meadow. Hot Chocolate and cookies provided after the event. Hike begins at 10 a.m. No dogs, please.

Missouri Headwaters State Park

This 2- to 4-mile hike will start about 11 a.m. from the main picnic grounds by the Gallatin River. A park ranger will lead participants on a tour of Fort Rock. There will be great views of the rivers and the mountains surrounding the Gallatin Valley. Hot chocolate and toasted bagels will be provided by a warming fire. Minimum age for kids is 8 years old. No dogs, please.

Flathead Lake State Park

Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay and Finley Point and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm and Wild Horse Island. In addition to boating, swimming and fishing, each park unit offers unique winter views of the lake and its surrounding mountains and don’t forgot the wildlife viewing opportunities.

Lone Pine State Park

Lone Pine State Park is located 5 miles southwest of Kalispell and offers one of the most vivid views of the valley, 7.5 miles of trails, and a beautiful interpretive center that provides information on living in a wildlife urban interface. While out on the trails in January, a hiker may come across several different mammal tracks or birds that are toughing out the Montana winter.

Travelers’ Rest State Park

Walk in the footsteps of the Lewis and Clark expedition at Travelers Rest State Park! Travelers’ Rest is the only archaeologically confirmed campsite along the Lewis and Clark Trail. On this First Day Hike, participants will learn about the scientific process and the technology used to pinpoint the location of the Travelers’ Rest site and see the areas that were excavated to uncover the campfire and latrine. The hike will start at 2 p.m. at the flag plaza and will be an hour long. Participants will get exclusive access to the visitor center after the tour and can enjoy hot chocolate and ask additional questions. Dress accordingly for the weather and expect to walk a little under a mile. For more information, call the park at 406-273-4253.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day for people to come out and enjoy the park’s 3-mile trail. A ranger will lead a guided hike from the visitor center for those who like to learn about the history of the park. For more information, please call 406-866-2217.

Pictograph Cave State Park

This year Pictograph Cave State Park will offer a ranger-led three-quarter-mile interpretive tour at 9 a.m. Tour will begin and end at the visitor center parking lot and will take approximately an hour.

Makoshika State Park

This 1-mile hike on the Bluebird Trail will introduce participants to the Badlands topography in this beautiful park. Hike begins at 11 a.m. Free food, refreshments and drinks will be provided following the hike in the visitor center by the Friends of Makoshika. For more information, call 406-377-6256. No dogs, please.

Hikers should wear weather-appropriate clothing, bring a water bottle and ice cleats or snowshoes if the trail conditions are snowy or icy. First Day Hike participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes. For more information on these or other Montana state parks, visit stateparks.mt.gov.

First Day Hikes is an annual, nationwide special event co-sponsored by America's State Parks, which originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation – a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. All 50 states will be participating in the tenth annual national event that encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with guided outdoor exploration.

Ennis Fishing Access Site closed temporarily due to flooding

ENNIS – Ennis Fishing Access Site has been closed temporarily due to flooding.

Ice jams on portions of the upper Madison River have caused water, ice and debris to inundate the site, creating unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians. Access to the site will be restored as soon as conditions allow.

Valley Garden Fishing Access Site northeast of Ennis is also under a temporary closure due to floods. Seasonal flooding may impact access at other sites throughout the winter. Visit fwp.mt.gov to learn more about temporary closures that may be in effect across the state.

Lottery chances available for trophy bison hunt

HELENA – Those interested in entering a lottery for a guided trophy bison hunt on the Blackfeet Reservation will have two opportunities to enter the drawing. The first lottery drawing will be held Jan. 17; the deadline to enter is midnight on Jan. 16. The second lottery drawing will be held Feb. 24; the deadline to enter is midnight on Feb. 23. The hunts will be held in March.

Chances are $10 each, and hunters can purchase up to 20 chances. The lottery is open to all hunters – tribal members, nonmembers, Montana residents and nonresidents. Winners must pay the Blackfeet Tribe $2,500 within one week of successful draw to secure the hunt. Successful hunters can keep the bison’s head, hide and meat.

To enter the drawing, go to: fwp.mt.gov/buyandapply.

For more information, contact the Blackfeet Fish and Game office at 406-338-7207.

Community pond program grant money available

HELENA – Groups or individuals interested in constructing or improving a community fishing pond have until Feb. 1 to apply for a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Community Pond Program grant. The objective of the Community Pond Program is to enhance public fishing opportunities in or near Montana communities by providing funding that may be used to construct or improve a public fishing pond.

Applicants must provide at least 30% of the total project cost, which can include contributions such as heavy equipment time, construction materials, labor, engineering services and more. Anyone wishing to sponsor a project may apply. A total of $100,000 in grant funds is available for projects on ponds that offer public fishing opportunities. Past projects include building habitat structures, dock installations, pond dredging, ADA-accessible angling amenities and the purchase of aerators.

Since 2003, the Community Pond Program has funded projects that benefit young anglers and their families by providing locations where individuals of all ages can learn angling skills. Additional information on the Community Pond Program, including a grant application form, is available on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/community-pond.

Applications, which are accepted each year, must be received on or before Feb. 1. Applicants are required to contact their local FWP fisheries biologist to obtain project support. For more information, contact Michelle McGree, FWP program officer, at 406-444-2432 or mmcgree@mt.gov.

Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program council to meet Jan. 12

HELENA – The Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program (WHIP) advisory council will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m. at the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks conference room. People can attend via Zoom or in person.

WHIP was established during the 2017 Legislature to set aside up to $2 million of federal Pittman-Robertson funding annually for the purpose of wildlife habitat restoration work in the form of noxious weed management. The program focuses on landscape-scale projects involving multiple landowners working together to solve noxious weed issues in priority wildlife habitats. The council will meet to discuss program administration. A public comment opportunity is scheduled for approximately 11:30 a.m. (time is approximate).

To join via Zoom, go to: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/86045926195?pwd=ck5BZ1kvLzZDOURrODM5VkhuZXVtZz09

Webinar ID: 860 4592 6195

Passcode: 186970

To join by telephone: +1-213-338-8477 or +1-206-337-9723 or +1-646-558-8656

To join by SIP: 86045926195@zoomcrc.com

FWP seeking input on proposed property donation

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking input on a proposed donation that would add 4 acres of forested shoreline property to a public fishing access site on Lake Five near West Glacier in Flathead County.

Paul’s Memorial Fishing Access Site is currently 10 acres in size and provides access to boating, fishing and other water-based recreation on the 164-acre lake. FWP is accepting public comment on a proposed donation from private landowners adjacent to the access site.

The FAS currently includes 150 feet of shoreline, and the proposed addition would add an additional 250 feet of shoreline to accommodate shore-based recreation and reduce crowding and safety hazards at the existing boat ramp and dock. The addition would be accessible to the public from the current FAS parking area on a walk-in basis.

FWP’s ownership would be subject to a life estate held by one of the donor’s family members. FWP would not possess the property until the death of that family member. FWP is not proposing any development or improvements on the forested property and any future improvements would be subject to a separate environmental assessment and public process.

Lake Five is located within a high-use recreation corridor and Paul’s Memorial FAS provides the only public access to the lake. The access site is managed for day-use only and a seasonal on-site host is provided to manage visitor use, night closures and perform routine cleaning and maintenance during the summer months.

The proposed donation is outlined in a draft environmental assessment that is available to read at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices. Comments can be submitted to FWP through 5 p.m., Jan. 15, 2023, by email to tpowell@mt.gov, or by mail to Tony Powell, 490 N. Meridian, Kalispell, MT 59901.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks