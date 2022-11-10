Outdoor briefs: CWD detection; hunting season at halfway point; forest projects; rock art hike

Cow elk shot in northeast Montana tests positive for CWD

MALTA – Chronic wasting disease has been detected in a cow elk killed by a hunter in Hunting District 622, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reported on Wednesday.

This marks the first CWD detection in an elk in northeast Montana. The cow elk is the second CWD-positive animal detected in HD 622, the first being a mule deer buck that was harvested by a hunter in 2020. FWP has conducted rotating surveillance for CWD throughout the state for several years, and HD 622 is within this year’s priority surveillance area.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose. It is always fatal, and there is no known cure. It was first detected in Montana’s wild herds in 2017. The disease is known to exist in other parts of north-central and northeast Montana, especially north of Highway 2, as well as in other areas of the state.

Hunters play a significant role in CWD management by providing test samples from harvested animals. FWP has provided resources to help hunters collect and submit samples for testing on their own. In addition, FWP offers several locations around the state where FWP staff will take samples for hunters. These resources and others can be found at fwp.mt.gov/cwd.

CWD is not known to infect humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people not eat meat from infected animals and have their harvested animals tested before eating them if they were taken from an area where CWD is known to exist. For more information on CDC recommendations, please visit go.usa.gov/xAcnc.

Montana hunting season hits halfway point

Montana’s general hunting season is hitting the midway point and the overall harvest is expected to increase with the onset of the deer breeding season in the coming weeks, Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials said.

So far this season, more than 4,500 hunters have appeared at regional game check stations. The overall number of hunters with harvested white-tailed deer is up so far compared to last year while the number of hunters with harvested mule deer and elk is slightly down.

Montana’s general deer and elk hunting season runs from Oct. 22-Nov. 27.

The deer breeding season, known as the “rut,” typically begins in early-to-mid November. The arrival of winter weather can also bode well for hunters as snow cover improves the ability to track animals.

“Hunter harvest is expected to keep improving with the onset of mating activity among deer,” FWP Regional Wildlife Manager Neil Anderson said in a news release.

Harsh winter weather has arrived in northwest Montana with heavy snowfall and single-digit temperatures. Hunters should be prepared for changing and challenging conditions. Preparation and the right items (i.e. first aid kit, flashlight/headlamp, fire-starting equipment) are keys to avoiding a bad experience in the outdoors.

Mandatory check stations are open on weekends during general deer and elk hunting season from 10 a.m. to approximately 1.5 hours past sunset. The regional stations are located at U.S. Highway 2 West of Kalispell, Montana Highway 83 north of Swan Lake, Highway 200 west of Thompson Falls, and Highway 93 near Olney.

Hunters must stop at any check station they encounter whether they harvested an animal or not. The counts at the stations represent a sampling of the harvest and do not represent the complete number of animals taken.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Public can submit ideas for projects to aid forests

The Helena–Lewis and Clark National Forest invites people to submit project proposals for work that improves maintenance of existing infrastructure, enhances the forest ecosystem, improves land health and/or improves water quality.

Proposals will be reviewed and recommended for funding by the Missouri River and Central Montana Resource Advisory Committees (RACs). The deadline to submit project proposals is Dec. 16.

The Missouri River RAC will consider proposals for projects that are on or provide substantial benefits to National Forest System lands within Broadwater, Lewis and Clark and Teton counties, while the Central Montana RAC will review proposals that benefit Forest Service-managed land in Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher, Pondera and Wheatland counties.

“Both the Missouri River RAC and Central Montana RAC are volunteer-led committees that play a substantial role in helping review and recommend funding for important projects,” forest official Molly Ryan said in a news release. “Both RACs are composed of members reflecting diverse interests from federal grazing permittees to environmental organizations and elected officials.”

Funding and administration for the RACs is provided under the Secure Rural Schools and Self–Determination Act (Title II).

Projects to be considered include proposals focused on work related to watersheds, roads, trails, weeds and general forest health.

Project proponents will need to ensure they have coordinated with Forest Service staff and all other partners prior to submitting the proposal to ensure it is supported, comprehensive and complete.

They will be notified of the time and location of RAC meetings where project proposals will be considered and are encouraged to attend and be prepared to answer questions. These meeting are also open to the general public.

There are vacancies on the Missouri River and Central Montana RACs. Those interested should go to: https://bit.ly/3A0k8Kq for project applications, submission guidelines and instructions as well as information on joining the RAC as a member.

Contact RAC coordinator Elizabeth Casselli at Elizabeth.casselli@usda.gov if you have questions about submitting a project proposal or becoming an RAC member.

-- Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park hosts rock art hike

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will have its first guided rock art hike of the winter season 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12.

Park ranger Alice Southworth will lead a guided hike to the pictographs and petroglyphs found on the cliffs in the park, and participants will learn about two distinctive methods for producing the rock art found in the area, along with the symbolism and meaning behind the art.

Reservations are required. The cost for this program is $4 and there are 20 spots available for the strenuous off-trail hike along the cliffs. The hike is weather dependent and may be canceled due to poor conditions. Hikers may wish to use Yaktrax or similar micro cleats for the hike if there is any snow or slippery conditions.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is in winter hours of operation, and open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Admission to the park for Montana residents is free. Nonresidents pay $8 per vehicle. The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump/

For questions or to reserve your spot for this program contact Alice Southworth, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State park ranger at (406) 866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov

Hunters can learn how to collect samples for CWD testing

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife staff will offer a free clinic in Missoula on Nov. 21 to teach hunters how to collect lymph node samples from harvested deer, elk and moose so that they can be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The free clinic is 6 p.m. at the FWP office in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Road. Attendees will get hands-on practice removing lymph nodes for testing. Participants should plan to bring their own harvested animal (head and small portion of attached upper neck) for the best hands-on experience.

The animal must be thawed. Those who don’t have a harvested animal to bring can come to observe.

Participants must bring their own Havalon-style knives or scalpels and should dress warmly, as part of the clinic will be held outside. Interested participants should RSVP to FWP’s Region 2 CWD Coordinator, Rebecca Ballard, at rebecca.ballard@mt.gov to confirm attendance and to ask any questions in preparation for the event.

CWD sampling is voluntary in Montana, but FWP encourages deer, elk and moose hunters to help with disease management by collecting samples. Data collected helps wildlife staff understand more about the diseases’ distribution and prevalence in the state.

This season, all hunters can have their deer, elk or moose tested, and FWP is covering the costs. Hunters can either take the samples themselves, fill out an online hunter submission form and mail them to the Wildlife Health Lab in Bozeman, or they can bring the animal (or head) to an FWP regional office or CWD sampling station this fall.

Montana’s 2022 general deer and elk hunting season runs Oct. 22-Nov. 27, so the skills taught at the Missoula clinic will be relevant for hunters that already have a sample from a harvested animal to test, and those that want to learn what to do on future hunts. FWP sampling stations will close at the end of November, but FWP will accept samples from hunters year-round, so knowing how to take your own sample will be especially important after sampling stations close this month.

FWP also has an instructional video on its website that shows hunters how to collect samples. Visit fwp.mt.gov/cwd for more information on CWD and testing options.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks