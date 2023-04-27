Craig fishing access parking on agenda

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks along with Lewis and Clark County will hold a meeting 6 p.m. May 4 at the Craig Volunteer Fire Department to discuss the expansion of Craig Fishing Access Site to create an overflow parking area.

Lewis and Clark County officials will give an update on their plans to use asphalt millings from the I-15 construction project to improve roads in Craig to reduce dust from traffic and lower future maintenance needs.

For more information contact Cannon Colegrove at 406-454-5854.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

May 20 workshop on Missouri Headwaters State Park

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a workshop in May to gather public comment on potential improvements and additions to Missouri Headwaters State Park in Three Forks.

The workshop will be at the park’s picnic area 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20. Visitors can comment on several development options dealing with the park’s overnight accommodations, day-use amenities, trails and interpretive signs and a visitor center.

Comments gathered at the workshop will help inform the creation of a draft development plan later this year. That plan will undergo more public comment once it is drafted.

A master plan was developed for the park last year, with goals for guiding the development and use of park facilities; protecting important cultural, natural and scenic resources; and improving visitors’ overall experience.

Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles northeast of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Improvements coming to Crystal Lake recreational area

HARLOWTON — Improvements are coming to the Big Snowy Mountains this summer. From July through early November, the Ice Cave Trail, Crystal Lake Cabin, Crystal Lake Campground and Crystal Group site will close to allow deferred maintenance to occur.

“We received over $800,000 through the Great American Outdoors Act to improve this beloved area,” said Judith-Musselshell District Ranger Jason Oltrogge. “We thank visitors for their patience during the closure this summer and encourage folks to still enjoy the Grandview day use site, Crystal Lake boat ramp and Crystal Cascades trail that will remain open during the construction.”

Work is anticipated to begin July 10 and last through Nov. 1, 2023. During this time, new pit toilets and septic systems will be installed, the road in the campground will be resurfaced with improved parking pads, and campground facilities will be updated including a new water system along with campfire rings and picnic tables.

To date, the Great American Outdoors Act has invested hundreds of millions of to address deferred maintenance on these critical facilities as well as improve critical infrastructure essential for use and enjoyment of national forests and grasslands. Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/gaoa to learn more about how the Great American Outdoors Act is investing in public lands.

For more information, call our offices in Harlowton (406) 632-4391, Stanford (406) 566-2292 or Neihart (406) 236-5100.

-- Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Deadline nears for hunting applications

The deadline to apply for hunting applications for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is Monday.

The deadline to apply for elk B, deer B, and antelope is June 1.

All applications must be completed online or at an FWP office. Most FWP offices with license sales are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Paddlefish season begins May 1

This year’s Montana paddlefish seasons kicks off on May 1 with the opening of the Upper Missouri River section from Fort Benton downstream to Fort Peck Dam.

Anglers must have a White Harvest Tag to participate in catching and keeping a paddlefish from this section of the river. These tags are issued through a lottery system. FWP mails these tags to successful applicants.

Unsuccessful paddlefish drawing applicants will be issued a snag-and-release only license for the Upper Missouri River. Others may also purchase snag and release tags for this fishery, even if they are not part of the lottery.

The paddlefish season on the Missouri River below Fort Peck Dam and in the Yellowstone River below the mouth of the Bighorn River opens May 15, and the archery fishing season for paddlefish in the Fort Peck Dredge Cuts below Fort Peck Dam opens July 1.

As in the past, anglers may only select one area to fish for paddlefish in Montana: Upper Missouri River (White Harvest Tag), Yellowstone River and Missouri River downstream of Fort Peck Dam (Yellow Harvest Tag) and the Fort Peck Dredge Cut archery-only season (Blue Harvest Tag).

All harvested paddlefish must be immediately tagged and reported within 48 hours.

Reporting options include: on-site where fish were harvested (at check points like Intake Fishing Access Site or roving creel staff along the Missouri), on the phone hotline at 1-877-FWP-WILD (877-397-9453) or 406-444-0356, or online at MyFWP at fwp.mt.gov.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Travelers' Rest State Park has art exhibit

Travelers’ Rest State Park near Lolo is hosting a temporary art exhibit, Imprinting the West, through May 21. Visitors can see the free exhibit during regular visitor center hours.

The exhibit features 44 hand-colored engravings and lithographs created by nineteenth century artists to depict and interpret the “wild west” during the time of westward expansion in North America. Their artwork played an important role in the dissemination of information and interpretation about the West and its inhabitants.

Visitor center hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. after May 1.

Local sponsors of the exhibit include Farmers State Bank, First Security Bank, Jackson Contractor Group, Montana Public Radio, and Western Montana Lighting. Call the state park at (406) 273–4253 or visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/travelers-rest for more information.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Hardin's Arapooish Pond hit with winter fish kill

Arapooish Pond, also known as Koyama’s Pond, near Hardin experienced a fish-killing event this winter, officials said.

Species affected include common carp, largemouth bass and bigmouth buffalo. Though a significant number of fish died, it is unlikely all fish in the pond were lost. Fish, Wildlife & Parks crews plan on conducting surveys this spring to assess the fishery.

Although there is a windmill aeration system at Arapooish Pond, there is no guarantee it will prevent a winter-kill event, especially during harder winters.

Fish, like humans, need oxygen to survive. If dissolved oxygen levels in a waterbody decrease enough, there is a potential for a fish-killing event.

During especially cold and snowy winters such as this year, prolonged ice and snow cover on lakes and ponds can lead to decreased oxygen levels.

Please call your local FWP office if you find a potential fish-kill site.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks