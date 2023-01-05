Outdoor briefs: Center waiving fees; fishing site closure; conservation easements and more

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center waiving fees

GREAT FALLS -- The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center will waive general admission fees in January and February to promote visitation and accessibility.

“In addition to fee-free admission, we are also offering free snowshoes visitors can borrow to get out on their local public land as well as several free programs, as a means to give back to our community this winter,” said Center Director Duane Buchi. “Make plans now to come experience all that the Interpretive Center has to offer with family and friends.”

As of Jan. 3, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center is open fee-free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Interpretive Center will offer its standard schedule of orientation videos and access to exhibit space. The Center will still charge standard tuition for school groups that come for formal education programs and for commercial tour groups.

Upcoming events/opportunities with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center include:

offered for visitors to borrow free of charge – sizes for children and adults available. Guided snowshoe hikes: The first one will take place at the Silver Crest Recreation Area in the Little Belt Mountains on Saturday, Jan. 7. The hike is free, and snowshoes and a guide will be provided, but space is limited. Please contact the Center at (406) 727-8733 to make your reservations. There will be additional hikes offered on the first Saturdays of March and April.

: Continues Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. with "A French Connection: Charbonneau and Labiche on the Lewis and Clark Expedition," a presentation on two of the lesser known but important members of the expedition by local artist and Lewis and Clark scholar Ron Ukrainetz. We will be offering speakers on the second Tuesday of each month through April. Programs are sponsored by the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation. Winter Trails Day: Save the date! On Saturday, Feb. 4, we will host Winter Trails Day event at the Silver Crest activity area, sponsored by Get Fit Great Falls in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service. Participants have their choice of snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or both. Snowshoe signups open at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26. Cross-country ski signups must be made at Bighorn Outdoor Specialists (406) 453-2841. All the cross-country ski equipment and snowshoes are provided free, thanks to Bighorn Outdoor Specialists, the U.S. Forest Service, Wild Montana and the Montana Discovery Foundation.

Since 1998, the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center has brought alive the indomitable spirit of exploration embodied by the 1804-1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition through western North America and their interactions with Plains and Northwest Indians.

Each year, nearly 50,000 visitors get to engage in live programs with park rangers and special presenters, walk interpretive trails, explore 6,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits and view movies directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan or Gray Warriner. This year the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center will be celebrating its 25th anniversary! Set aside some time on June 30, July 1 and July 2 for some special program offerings.

The Interpretive Center is managed by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Call us at 406-727-8733 or visit https://go.usa.gov/xezH8 for more information.

-- Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Flooding temporarily closes York's Islands fishing access site

TOWNSEND – York’s Islands Fishing Access Site on the Missouri River is closed temporarily due to flooding.

Ice jams on portions of the Missouri River near Townsend caused water, ice, and debris to inundate the site, creating unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians. Access to the site will be restored as soon as conditions allow.

Seasonal flood may impact access at other sites throughout the winter. Visit the FWP website to learn more about temporary closures that may be in effect across the state.

Meetings to discuss conservation easements in northwest Montana

KALISPELL — The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings between Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, conservation partners, and private landowners whose land is under conservation easement in northwest Montana.

These meetings will focus on lands under the following easements: Haskill Basin near Whitefish, Trumbull Creek near Whitefish and Lost Trail near Marion.

A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust or government agency that permanently limits uses of the land to protect its conservation values. FWP holds conservation easements to protect vital fish and wildlife habitat, retain working lands and maintain recreational access opportunities for the public. Lands under easement remain in private ownership and management, and landowners continue to pay property taxes.

The upcoming meetings are required annually by the conservation easement agreements and provide a forum for discussion of any issues related to public use, land use, access issues, conditions or other unanticipated issues involving conservation easement lands.

Jan. 5 – Haskill Basin (3,020 acres) and Trumbull (7,068 acres) conservation easements near Whitefish, 5:30 p.m., Whitefish City Hall, Whitefish Room, 418 East Second St.

Jan. 10 – Lost Trail Conservation Easement (7,300 acres) near Marion, 10 a.m., Libby City Hall, Ponderosa Room, 952 E. Spruce St.

The Lost Trail meeting was previously scheduled for Dec. 15 but postponed and rescheduled to this later date. Earlier this winter, meetings were held with landowners and partners involved in the Swan Valley, Lazy Creek, Kootenai Valleys, Kootenai Forestlands and Thompson-Fisher conservation easements.

For more information, contact Leah Breidinger at lbreidinger@mt.gov or 406-751-4573.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Noxious weed campaign accepting proposals

The Montana Department of Agriculture is accepting proposals for a new organization to manage the Montana Noxious Weed Education Campaign and Coordinator into the future.

All proposal entries are encouraged and will be reviewed by the program steering committee and the Department’s Advisory Council. More information and instructions on how to submit a proposal can be found on the campaign website by visiting https://weedawareness.org/ or by contacting Jasmine Chaffee, at jchaffee@mt.gov or 406-444-3140.

To submit a proposal, please visit https://funding.mt.gov/.

Noxious weeds have a destructive impact on Montana's landscape by displacing native plant species, increasing soil erosion and decreasing wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities. Rangeland, pastureland, cropland, forests and wildlands cover 92 million acres, 98% of the total land area, in Montana. These lands are vital for agricultural production and protecting the integrity of ecosystems.

For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.

-- U.S. Department of Agriculture