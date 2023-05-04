Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park opens

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is for the 2023 season.

Cave tours will be offered from May 1 through Sept. 30.

Both first-come-first-served tours and reservable tours will be offered. Visitors are encouraged to visit the state parks website frequently as tour options, times and availability may change throughout the season. Reservable tours are available from May 25 through Labor Day. To make those reservations, call 1-855-922-6768 or visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks.

The upper visitor area will be open and cave tours will be offered seven days a week. The gate opens at 8:30 a.m. and the ticket office opens at 9 a.m.

The campground and trails are open, and the showers, comfort station and water stations will reopen as weather allows.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park features one of the most decorated limestone caverns in the Northwest, filled with spectacular stalactites, stalagmites, columns and helictites. The park also offers camping, trails to hike or bike, a state-of-the-art visitor center, interpretive displays, a gift shop, food and beverage concessions, an amphitheater, and interpretive events during the summer months.

An $8 entrance fee is required for visitors who are not residents of Montana. Residents of the state normally pay the fee with vehicle registration.

Visitors are asked not to wear any clothing, shoes or accessories, including glasses, jewelry and cameras, that have been in another cave or mine in the past two years. This is to protect bat populations at the Caverns. White-nose syndrome, a fungus that kills entire bat colonies, can be transmitted easily and does not come out of clothing or other materials with normal washing methods. While it does not affect humans, it could have significant impacts to the cave ecosystem.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Forest seeking campground hosts

Recreation staff from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are once again recruiting volunteers to serve as campground hosts for the Many Pines and Dry Wolf Campgrounds located in the Little Belt Mountains and Thain Creek Campground located in the Highwood Mountains.

“Campground hosts provide their own trailer and occupy a prominent campsite in a campground,” said Jefferson Division Recreation Management Specialist Bob Gliko. “We are looking for volunteer hosts who will be welcoming to all visitors and provide light maintenance of campground.”

Ideally, recreation staff are hoping to have volunteer hosts in the campground before Memorial Day and through Labor Day weekend. The host may leave for a couple of days throughout the week; however, they would need to be at the campground over the weekends. Those who would like to volunteer in this role for at least a month are encouraged to inquire. Depending on interest, this position could be filled with a couple of hosts spanning the duration of the summer.

This is a volunteer position only, no compensation for expenses. The ideal candidate will enjoy helping people, value a spirit of hospitality, love the outdoors, and will be able to explain and remind people about relevant rules for the good of everyone enjoying the campground.

Please contact Recreation Management Specialist Bob Gliko at 406-236-5103 for more information.

-- Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Wild Montana offers Wilderness Walks

Wild Montana will offer 68 Wilderness Walks across Montana this summer, starting on May 14.

These free educational outings include a number of family-friendly adventures and educational opportunities, including how to identify plants, flowers, birds and stars, as well as how to write about and draw nature.

"Wilderness Walks provide the opportunity to connect with nature and meet new people, all while learning a bit along the way,” said Sonny Mazzullo, Wild Montana’s education manager.

The Wilderness Walks season begins in May with a wildflower walk in the Cabinet Mountains, a hike along Upper Layout Creek in the Pryors, and a geology-themed trek into the Humbug Spires Wilderness Study Area. These experiences are part of Wild Montana’s recently launched education program, which includes year-round live and virtual experiences across the state for all ages.

The schedule of this summer’s Wilderness Walks is available at wildmontana.org/walks. Wilderness Walks are free to join, but registration is required. Walks are volunteer-led, often in partnership with supportive businesses and conservation partners. Registration opens for each walk one month before the event date. All May walks are now open for registration.

Wild Montana is a grassroots conservation organization that unites and mobilizes communities around a shared love of wild places in Montana.

-- Wild Montana

Off-highway vehicle panel to meet

The Montana Off-Highway Vehicle Advisory Committee (OHVAC) will meet at 10 a.m. May 11, in Helena.

The meeting will be held in the south conference room of the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Annex building, 1625 11th Ave. Agenda items include OHV legislation and grant funding.

OHVAC advises FWP on trail issues in Montana relating to the funding, provision of, development, renovation, maintenance, management, usage and promotion of motorized recreational trails in an environmentally responsible manner on city, county, state, federal and private lands.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Watercraft inspection stations open

With the exception of Eureka, watercraft inspection stations are open.

All vehicles transporting any type of boat including canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and rafts are required to stop at all inspection stations they encounter.

Watercraft inspection stations are Montana’s first line of defense to prevent the movement of AIS, which can have devastating impacts on Montana waterways.

More than 2,400 watercraft have been inspected so far this year. Of those, 13 boats were found to be transporting invasive mussels. Recently, a pontoon boat was intercepted at the Wibaux inspection station (operated by the Garfield Conservation District). The boat had been purchased at auction in Wisconsin and was being transported to Idaho. Inspectors preformed a decontamination, locked the boat to the trailer and notified Idaho to follow up.

Boat owners should ensure their watercraft, trailers and gear are clean, drained and dry before transporting and need to be aware of Montana’s inspection rules:

All watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected prior to launching.

All watercraft traveling west across the Continental Divide into the Columbia River Basin must be inspected prior to launching.

Anyone transporting watercraft must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter.

And all boaters are reminded to always clean, drain and dry their boat, live wells, anchors, boots and gear when leaving the water.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

FWP seeks comment on trail grants

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on the proposed award of $955,000 in grant funds to 32 applicants through the Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program (TSP) in 2023.

In total, FWP received 53 applications requesting $2.6 million in funding. Applications were submitted by federal and state agencies, tribal governments, towns, cities, counties, recreational clubs and nonprofit organizations. Eligible projects include development and rehabilitation work on urban, rural and backcountry trails; construction of community trails; and snowmobile and cross-country ski trail maintenance and grooming operations.

The 2023 application process was highly competitive with many strong projects proposed throughout the state. FWP staff conducted an internal review of applications. In addition, State Trails Advisory Committee (STAC) members reviewed applications and met in March to provide feedback on projects and make recommendations to FWP for distribution of the funds.

FWP staff and STAC recommendations have been considered and a list of the proposed grant recipients is available at: fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/trail-stewardship. Some projects are proposed to receive full funding while others are proposed to receive partial awards.

Comments will be accepted online at fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities; in writing sent to P.O. Box 200701 Helena, MT 59620-0701; and by email to TSPGrants@mt.gov.

Comments will be accepted until May 11 at 5 p.m.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Boaters should expect high water

With the high levels of snow and very warm temperatures this spring, boaters can expect high waters soon.

The combination of high water and high expectations can be deadly when conditions are too extreme for safe boating.

It can be hard to put safety ahead of adventure when you've spent hours planning a boat trip, but sometimes the only safe choice is to stay off the water.

All water users should wear a well-fitted U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device, or life jacket, when on and around the water. If you are in a boat or even near a rapidly flowing river, wear a life jacket – it could save your life. If you fall into cold water without a life jacket, you could drown in a matter of minutes.

Anyone planning to recreate near water should first check the FWP website for safety information. Go to fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating/safety.

Fishing access site closures and restrictions are likely as spring runoff continues. For updates, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks