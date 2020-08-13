Outdoor briefs: Campground closed; Lewis & Clark Caverns adjust hours

As of Aug. 20, the visitor centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, with Paradise Tours every hour from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tours will continue to be limited and offered by reservation only. To make a reservation, contact the park by phone at 406-287-3541. Tours are often fully booked a week in advance. Visitors can reserve spots up to two weeks in advance of their desired tour dates.

For the weekends of Aug. 22-23, Aug. 29-30, and Sept. 5-6, advance reservations will also be available for additional tours at 5:15 and 6:15 p.m. daily to help accommodate more visitors on the weekends. After Sept. 6, tours will be offered daily, every hour from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. until Sept. 30.

The Paradise Tour is about a mile of walking and 1.5 hours. It features the largest and most decorated room in the cave system. Masks are required, and staff cleans the handrails with bleach during each tour.

For more information about these or other events at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call 406-287-3541.

