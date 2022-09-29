Outdoor briefs: Beaver Creek restoration; elk plan; Project WILD workshop; beading event

Phase 2 of Beaver Creek restoration underway

Phase 2 of Beaver Creek restoration is underway, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials said recently on their Facebook page.

Beaver Creek is the primary spawning tributary for the large migratory rainbow and brown trout that move up from Holter Reservoir in the spring and fall. Many anglers from across the state come to the Missouri River, specifically the Hauser tailwaters, to fish for these trophy-size trout, forest officials said.

This project will help to improve fish habitat, water quality, restore floodplain connectivity to support riparian vegetation and create additional wetland habitat.

It will complete an additional 0.7 miles of new stream channel. Wood and willow sourced both on and off-site will be used to enhance fish habitat. Nearly 250 truckloads of wood is needed to construct streambanks and pool habitat. Overall, the project will restore about 1.2 miles of lower Beaver Creek.

Total project construction cost for Phase 1 was $462,590 and this included the time of many volunteers including students from Capital High School, the Montana Discovery Foundation and Pat Barnes Trout Unlimited Chapter.

Phase 2 is funded and supported by partners including NorthWestern Energy, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Lewis and Clark Conservation District, Montana Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri River Resource Advisory Committee, and Pat Barnes Trout Unlimited Chapter. The River Design Group are the principal project engineers, officials said.

Prior to restoration work, Beaver Creek was listed as an impaired stream by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality due to both sediment and riparian damage. As a key spawning tributary for both rainbow and brown trout, it was identified as a priority restoration project.

Restoration efforts began in 2020 to reconstruct the lower half-mile of Beaver Creek and bring it back to historic conditions prior to being artificially straightened to support agricultural practices in the area. This summer Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest fisheries biologist Alli Russell observed thriving willows that had been planted by volunteers in 2020 -- many taller than her just two years later! She also observed fish and benthic invertebrate life in the newly created pools and ripples.

Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/hlcnf/home/?cid=fseprd904487 to learn more.

FWP seeks comments on elk plan

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on revisions to the statewide Elk Management Plan last adopted in 2005.

FWP began work on the revised plan in 2020, when a citizens group was convened to develop guiding principles for the new plan.

FWP is now seeking input on the existing elk population objectives and local elk management challenges that should be considered in the revision. The scoping period started earlier this summer and continues through Oct. 15.

Information on current elk population objectives being considered for revision can be viewed online at fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/elk-plan-scoping/hd-info. In addition, FWP has been hosting public meetings to share more information and answer questions. Meeting places, times and details are posted on the FWP website.

In west-central Montana, FWP is hosting nine public meetings over the next month:

Sept. 29: Deer Lodge, Powell County Community Center (416 Cottonwood Ave.), 6 p.m.

Oct. 4: Ovando, Ovando School gym (108 Birch St.), 6 p.m.

Oct. 5: Seeley Lake, Community Hall (3248 Hwy 83), 6 p.m.

Oct. 6: Missoula, FWP office (3201 Spurgin Road), 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: Lincoln, Location TBD, 6 p.m.

Oct. 13: Superior, High School multipurpose room (410 Arizona), 6 p.m.

More information and additional locations for public meetings across Montana can be found online at fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/elk-plan-scoping.

The deadline for public comment is Oct. 15. Comments can be submitted online, emailed to FWPWLD@mt.gov or mailed to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Attn: Wildlife, P.O. Box 200701 Helena, MT 59620-0701.

Once the draft Elk Management Plan has been developed and released, there will be additional public comment opportunities.

Project WILD educator workshop on Oct. 6

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana Natural History Center will host a Project WILD educator workshop on Oct. 6 in Missoula.

The workshop is best suited for fourth through 12th grade educators and will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Montana Natural History Center (120 Hickory St. #A). There is no cost, and dinner is provided. Space is limited. To register, email FWP’s Ryan Schmaltz at rschmaltz@mt.gov.

Participants will learn hands-on approaches for integrating wildlife and conservation principles into their classrooms. Activities can be matched with curriculum requirements for variety and enrichment.

For more information on Project WILD, visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild. For more information on the event, contact Ryan Schmaltz at 406-444-9946 or Vivaca Crowser at 406-542-5518 at FWP.

Beading event at First Peoples

People can celebrate Montana American Indian Heritage Day on Friday by attending a beading workshop at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park just north of Ulm.

Beadwork is one of the most admired and traditional Native American art forms and began as a way for Native Americans to express themselves artistically in a way that was also compatible with their nomadic lifestyle.

Beading instructors Ira and Kahly Henderson are from Great Falls and are enrolled members of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana. They will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn how to bead and make their own beaded key lanyard.

Advance registration is required with a limit 12 people for the class, which will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. There is a $15 fee per person for a beading kit, which is payable in cash only.

For more information and to register for the class, contact Alice Southworth at alice.southworth@mt.gov or (406) 866-2217.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270. For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump/.