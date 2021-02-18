Nice-sized perch found in Lake Helena

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Most of the reservoir has unstable ice or open water except for bays and from Confederate south to the Ponds. Fishing is slow around Hole in the Wall, Silos and the Ponds. Duck Creek continues to be the only spot that is consistently producing fish with rainbow trout and perch being caught as well as an occasional walleye and burbot in 30 feet of water.

Rainbows are being caught 11 feet below the ice on jigs and worms. Perch and an occasional walleye are being caught while using pink jigs or lures tipped with a worm. Ice conditions have been reported as a consistent 10 to 12 inches from Hole in the Wall to the Silos and around the Ponds. Duck Creek has 14 inches of ice.

Use caution with ATVs around the Hole in the Wall pressure ridge.