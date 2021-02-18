Nice-sized perch found in Lake Helena

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.
Canyon Ferry: Most of the reservoir has unstable ice or open water except for bays and from Confederate south to the Ponds. Fishing is slow around Hole in the Wall, Silos and the Ponds. Duck Creek continues to be the only spot that is consistently producing fish with rainbow trout and perch being caught as well as an occasional walleye and burbot in 30 feet of water.
Rainbows are being caught 11 feet below the ice on jigs and worms. Perch and an occasional walleye are being caught while using pink jigs or lures tipped with a worm. Ice conditions have been reported as a consistent 10 to 12 inches from Hole in the Wall to the Silos and around the Ponds. Duck Creek has 14 inches of ice.
Use caution with ATVs around the Hole in the Wall pressure ridge.
Hauser: Rainbow trout are being picked up around the Causeway area. Anglers are using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers in around 12 feet of water. A few burbot are being caught around Black Sandy while using cut bait on setlines. Anglers out on Lake Helena are finding some nice-size perch using small ice jigs and maggots. The Causeway area has 7 to 12 inches of ice and Black Sandy has 8 to 10 inches.
Holter: A few rainbows are being picked up near the shorelines at the Gates of the Mountains and near boat ramps on the lower end of the reservoir. Most are being caught while using red, orange or pink jigs or ice flies with maggots around 10 feet below the ice. A few perch are being caught around the Prairie Dog Town area with Hali jigs and maggots in between 40 and 50 feet of water. 7 to 14 inches of ice has been reported.
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: A few Kokanee are still being picked up between 15 and 35 feet of water. Most anglers have been using multi-colored Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs and maggots or corn. Most perch have been found between 20 and 30 feet of water while using the same equipment near the bottom. 12 inches or more of ice has been reported.
-- Troy Humphrey and Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena