A new anthology featuring more than 40 conservationists tells the history of the state’s wild places in an attempt to spark future advocacy.

“A Wild Land Ethic: The Story of Wilderness in Montana” was recently released by Stoneydale Press in Stevensville. Co-edited by publisher Dale Burk and Wayne Chamberlin of Helena, the 46-chapter book explores the battles waged by wilderness champions, both fruitful and unsuccessful, as well as the fights still going on today.

“First and foremost, readers will learn a lot about the passion and activity that has gone on on behalf of hundreds of people in wildland preservation in Montana,” Burk said. “Then we hope they’ll learn that the job is only partially done. That’s the real motivation of the book, is to educate people on what’s been done and what needs to be done.”

Along with editing and publishing, Burk wrote the forward and a pair of chapters, as well. It was important, he said, to recall his personal journey from the first time he heard the word “untrammeled” to his career as a writer covering conservation issues and wildland protection.

Chamberlin began a history project in 2014 for the Montana Wilderness Association to interview dozens of people involved in wilderness advocacy. It was an anthology of stories from the Wyoming Wilderness Association that sparked the idea for a similar work in Montana. The book follows five themes: context, perspective and reminiscences, places of special legacy, voices for the wild and the task before us.

Originally Burk and Chamberlin envisioned an anthology of about 20 authors. But as interest grew they saw the need to expand to the final version featuring 42 authors and nearly as many photographers. Writers include longtime Choteau outfitter Bill Cunningham, former journalist Tom Kotynski, Gov. Steve Bullock, seminal conservation advocate and author Jim Posewitz, outfitter Smoke Elser and dozens more.

“The authors represent a lot of different perspectives, political, agriculture, outfitters, business, law, medicine — various perspectives but one common thread: a passion for wilderness,” Chamberlin said.

Longtime Montana Wilderness Association staffer John Gatchell penned the chapter “Our History: How We Got Here” which traces many of the federal legislative battles. Most notably he details a pocket veto in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan that saw 21 new wilderness areas and 15 wilderness expansions fail to become law.

“I was asked to write a history of that period in Montana wilderness, and I thought it was important to be brutally honest. It’s not a happy story,” Gatchell said. “I think a lot of us think Montana has a lot of protected wilderness, and you find out very little is protected, and the reason for that is that we have dozens of areas recommended, passed by Congress with the support of our delegation and not protected today.”

Gatchell said the current political climate highlights the importance of safeguarding areas recommended for wilderness. He is critical of pushes to remove wilderness study protections from areas not recommended for wilderness if that does not include protecting places that are recommended.

“So many of our areas are in danger every year, danger of loss of their wild character, and those things are the rarest values and the most readily lost,” he said. “Many of these areas should’ve been protected decades ago, and it’s not because Montana hasn’t worked on it and people haven’t come together, but because our congressional delegation since ’88 has failed us.”

Gatchell believes the lack of protections for recommended wilderness is one reason the conservation community pushed back when Republicans Rep. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines introduced bills to break the decades-long limbo over study areas not recommended as wilderness and return them to multiple use.

Chamberlin, who wrote the afterward, echoed the idea of the book as a learning opportunity about the history of wildland protection while also examining current policy questions, such as the future of wilderness study areas.

“It is a call to action,” he said. “… From the national perspective readers will learn more about the places and the value of wilderness and also wilderness study areas — areas we feel are worthy of becoming designated wilderness areas.”

