Facing the unimaginable loss of his infant daughter Marley, while she was in his mother’s care, and the extreme guilt of unanswered questions surrounding her death, Brad Orsted spent years meeting with doctors and therapists. They prescribed medications and therapy sessions as he self-medicated with alcohol and spiraled downward into suicide scenarios.

But what Orsted could not find in the bottom of a bottle of pills or vodka, he finally found in the wilderness of Yellowstone National Park. The wildlife advocate, photographer and filmmaker chronicles his story in the new book “Through the Wilderness: My Journey of Redemption and Healing in the American Wild,” laying bare in the land of bears his path to recovery.

“Through the Wilderness: My Journey of Redemption and Healing in the American Wild,” is available for preorder before it releases on June 27

If you are in crisis and want help, call the Montana Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, 24/7, at 988 or by texting “MT” to 741741.