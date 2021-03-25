Montana's outdoor recreation surge won't subside this summer, officials predict

While many residents and nonresidents took to Montana’s wild places as a direct result of the pandemic, Loewen does not expect much drop-off in 2021.

“I think it’s the beginning of a significant trend, and there’s no indication it’s going to ebb at all,” he said. “There’s a segment of society that rediscovered the outdoors, so now that they’ve rediscovered it, from what we’re seeing there’s not going to be this dip. If anything, it’ll be steady.”

Last Saturday, inspectors found the first boat of the season infested with invasive mussels during a check at the Anaconda station. The boat was on its way from Wisconsin to Idaho. As it had been out of the water for some time, the mussels were dead, said AIS bureau Chief Thomas Woolf. The station is one of three that opened in March as the state and partners — such as conservation districts, counties and tribes — prepare to open for the main boating season, he said.