Montana's outdoor recreation surge won't subside this summer, officials predict

With warmer months ahead, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is gearing up for what is expected to be another busy season following last year’s surge in outdoor recreation.
Montana set a number of records when it came to outdoor recreation in 2020. With the coronavirus pandemic first hitting the state in March, game wardens, state parks and invasive species’ check stations all saw visitation — which was already on an upward trajectory — push to new highs as Montana’s outdoors became a welcome escape. Even with restrictions easing, state officials still expect 2021 to be just as busy if not busier.
“It is hard to predict, but we’re looking at the numbers internally across the system at fishing access sites, state parks, the access the public gets at our wildlife management areas, and we’re expecting all of those to be at or above what we saw last year,” said FWP spokesman Greg Lemon. “Certainly some factors might change the details a little bit, but it’d be foolish of us not to prepare for a busier year.”
Montana State Parks had a banner year in 2020 with 3.4 million visitors. That is an increase of 30% over 2019 and the latest in a series of record-setting years. License sales were up as well, with hunting licenses up about 4% and fishing licenses up more than 16%.
Whether the numbers reflect those trying a new outdoor activity for the first time or someone rediscovering a former pursuit, Lemon and others believe there will be some staying power.
At the same time Montana’s hotline for reporting fish, wildlife and other recreation violations — 1-800-TIP-MONT — has seen a steady increase in calls and online reporting in recent years, said FWP Enforcement Chief Dave Loewen.
Reports that resulted in law enforcement action increased from about 3,700 in 2019 to nearly 4,100 in 2020, a jump of nearly 11%. Total reports increased by about one-third, from about 5,100 to 6,800. The category that surged the most included calls related to aquatic invasive species, or AIS, jumping 114% from 270 to 579 in a single year.
“We’ve seen a surge in law enforcement calls with the incredible increase in visitation in 2020,” Loewen said. “Fishing access sites, state parks, the amount of people using those increased dramatically. AIS was another big surge.”
Game wardens have historically served in capacities outside of law enforcement, but the ever-increasing demand for enforcement-related responses has meant less time for non-enforcement work. On the AIS front, FWP tries to staff wardens at AIS inspection stations to ensure mandated stops by those transporting watercraft, Loewen said.
FWP did see some additional employees come to the agency starting in 2017 with the AIS program, but has not requested additional wardens in the latest budget. The agency will examine its enforcement staffing levels during the 2023 legislative session, he said.
While many residents and nonresidents took to Montana’s wild places as a direct result of the pandemic, Loewen does not expect much drop-off in 2021.
“I think it’s the beginning of a significant trend, and there’s no indication it’s going to ebb at all,” he said. “There’s a segment of society that rediscovered the outdoors, so now that they’ve rediscovered it, from what we’re seeing there’s not going to be this dip. If anything, it’ll be steady.”
Last Saturday, inspectors found the first boat of the season infested with invasive mussels during a check at the Anaconda station. The boat was on its way from Wisconsin to Idaho. As it had been out of the water for some time, the mussels were dead, said AIS bureau Chief Thomas Woolf. The station is one of three that opened in March as the state and partners — such as conservation districts, counties and tribes — prepare to open for the main boating season, he said.
In 2019, Montana inspected more than 112,000 watercraft and intercepted 16 boats with mussels. That surged to a record 173,000 vessels in 2020 with 35 detections of invasive mussels. Although the state saw an early pulse of nonresident watercraft, those numbers were actually down last year during travel restrictions. The uptick was due to residents. With more nonresident travel anticipated this year, Woolf does not expect to see overall numbers trend back down in 2021.