Montana's mountain grouse offer long seasons in high country

Blue or dusky grouse, the largest of the mountain species, are slate in color mixed with brown and white-tipped feathers. Males have yellow combs over their eyes, according to the Montana Field Guide.

The chicken-sized birds thrive in the high country. Blues typically seek out ridgelines and grassy meadows of bunchgrass for hunting grasshoppers and other insects, but also feed on a mix of plants and berries depending on the time of year.

Blues can be the wariest of the mountain species, tending to flush more quickly but still apt to alight in a close tree, believing the height provides safety from predators.

Ruffed grouse are smaller than blues with brownish bodies and black bands of feathers on their tails. While they may be found in a wide variety of habitats, the birds are more likely to be found in lower elevation creek bottoms and riparian areas, and according to the field guide, spend their lives in a small home range. There, they eat a combination of insects and plants.