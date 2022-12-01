Montanans receive 'Big Hearts' outfitted elk hunts

Master Sgt. Jesse Edinger of Helena, Nate Jensen of Westby and Sgt. Patrick Wickens, originally from Denton, each received special elk hunts with their families through Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, the charitable arm of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association. The program offers free outfitted hunts through a nomination process to members of the military, people with medical challenges and their families.

The Edinger and Jensen families were outfitted by Rod Arnaud with the Montana Hunting Company on the West Creek Ranch in Paradise Valley. The Wickens family was outfitted by Chris Faber with the Montana Outfitting Company on the Big Spring Ranch near Lewistown.

Edinger joined the military out of high school and pointed to his family’s service history with a grandfather that served in World War II and Korea. It was a chance to serve his country and see the world, and after his active duty he enlisted with the National Guard. There, he has been heavily involved with military funeral honors.

“It felt like the right thing to do to serve this state and this country,” he said.

Edinger had done some hunting but never tagged an elk. He was excited to travel to Paradise Valley with his wife, Sun, and three children.

“It was absolutely incredible, from the moment we met with the ambassadors, they were so kind and generous,” he said. “It was a really surreal experience, we were treated very well. Me and the other family that was there, we kind of felt like royalty for the weekend.”

The night before the hunt Edinger sighted in his rifle and headed out to do some scouting. They spotted about 20 elk on a hillside, setting the stage for the morning hunt.

The hunt didn’t go quite as planned as they set out before daybreak. Elk were moving off in the distance, but another herd seemed reachable. They tried to head them off and in the process, came upon another herd bedded down. Edinger was able to take his time on the shot for his first bull.

“This is an amazing organization, and I just can’t say enough good things about them,” he said.

Jensen was born with spina bifida and has undergone 11 surgeries in his 20 years. He has hunted some deer around his family farm, but was eager to hunt for an elk.

Jensen worked with his guide to get close to a bull and steady for the shot.

“It was a lot of fun and Corey, my guide, was really really good,” he said. “He got me on a good bull and got a good shot on him. It was a wonderful experience – once in a lifetime.”

Jensen said he plans to have the bull mounted.

“Just a big thank you to everyone that made it possible,” he said.

Wickens joined the U.S. Army one month before the attacks of September 11. While serving near Mahmudiyah, Iraq, he was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade during an ambush and lost his right leg above the knee. He also sustained shrapnel wounds and burns on his left leg.

Wickens was joined on his hunt by his youngest son, Carter, and his parents Judy and Keith. Attempts to contact Wickens for this story were not successful.

Big Hearts Under the Big Sky is in its 15th year serving members of the military and people with serious medical challenges. The program focuses on inclusion of families during the hunts, as well as other activities available at the host ranches, said Mac Minard, executive director of MOGA.

While many programs may offer support for veterans and active-duty service members, an important aspect of the Big Hearts’ program is focusing on a family centric experience, Minard said, with many of the outfitters involved being family businesses. They are able to bring the infrastructure, insurance and knowledge to make the experiences successful, he said.

“The genesis of the Big Hearts program is that Montana outfitters figured this was a place to have a positive impact overlaid with their culture that’s often family centric,” he said. “We may not be a particularly high volume program, but we’re very high quality. It’s an opportunity to create an environment where families feel safe, loved and appreciated and have time to come together and share the experience.”