Montana walleye anglers cite persistence, adaptability for success

“Obviously there’s some luck that plays in there, but it’s probably just being consistent, maybe doing some prefishing and finding the right fish and using what you’ve learned in the past,” he said.

Fishing a tournament is certainly more of a grind than a leisurely day on the water and requires plenty of persistence, he said. Tognetti will typically stay in one area in search of a few big fish rather than the response of many anglers to head to a new spot if the bite isn’t on.

“Out of any sport I’ve ever done there’s more out of your control than anything,” he said. “You can’t control the weather. You can’t control whether they bite. You can’t control if a fish is going to stay hooked.”

Monroe and Ingram have spent years fishing tournaments across the state and decided to team up in 2017. The circuit is a mix of competitiveness and fun.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think the biggest reason (to tournament fish) is that you have a reason to go and fish these lakes, and if you didn’t, you can always come up with a reason to not go,” Ingram said. “The camaraderie is also awesome. It’s a great group of people, and we’ve met a lot of friends doing it.”