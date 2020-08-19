Montana to transplant pine marten in Little Belts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pine marten, which are housecat-sized weasels native to Montana, will make a return to the Little Belt Mountains under a recently approved transplant.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the proposal of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to transplant 60 marten into the mountain range. The transplant will be the first marten transplant in the state since the 1950s when the weasels were released into the Big Belts.

Found in mature forest across Montana, marten hunt small animals, including under the snow. They are characterized by light to dark brown fur, prominent ears and a vibrantly bright orange or yellow throat patch.

Marten have been documented in other central Montana mountain ranges but FWP has not detected them in the Little Belts despite years of baited camera traps and track surveys. Biologists do not know why the animals are absent, but modeling notes significant swaths of quality marten habitat.

“I think it’s one of our core responsibilities as a wildlife management agency to the citizens of this state to restore and maintain native species,” FWP biologist Jay Kolbe, who is based in White Sulphur Springs, said in a previous interview. “This is an opportunity to restore that species to one of the last remaining places it historically occurred.”