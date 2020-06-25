Montana to consider limits on fishing drones, remote-controlled boats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Montana appears poised to consider limiting the use of drones and remote-controlled boats for fishing following a meeting of the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ enforcement staff presented information to the five-member commission on the emerging use of drones and remote-controlled boats in fishing, as well as where the law currently stands in the state.

“We do get, and in recent years have gotten, more questions about the use of remote-controlled devices for fishing,” said Phil Kilbreath with the enforcement division.

Questions game wardens receive generally fall into three categories: can a drone be used, can a remote-controlled boat be used, and what are the limits on their usage, he said.

Drones and remote-controlled boats specifically designed to transport lures or bait are now being manufactured. Their use has cropped up in other states and Canada with videos becoming popular online. FWP has received reports of remote-controlled boat usage below Libby Dam, but Kilbreath believes the practice is likely occurring elsewhere in the state as well.